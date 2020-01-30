Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Virus fears push Asian stocks to 7-week low, boost safe-haven assets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 09:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 09:42 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Virus fears push Asian stocks to 7-week low, boost safe-haven assets
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Asian stocks and currencies fell on Thursday as the death toll from a new virus spreading in China rose and more cases were reported around the world.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged on Wednesday the risks from any slowdown in the world's second-largest economy but said it was too early to say what the extent of the impact would be on the United States. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.7% to an almost seven-week low. It has dropped for six straight sessions.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.7% and has lost more than 8% in the 10 days since the spread of the virus roiled markets. Taiwan's benchmark index slumped 4.9%, which if sustained would be its biggest daily drop in 15 months, in its first session since the Lunar New Year break. The Taiwan dollar fell half a percentage point to its lowest this year.

Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries, which fall when prices rise, hit a three-month low of 1.5600%. China's National Health Commission said on Thursday the total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the country climbed to 170 as of late Wednesday and the number of infected patients rose to 7,711.

Infections have been reported in at least 15 other countries and in every province of mainland China. Sweden's IKEA said on Thursday that it has temporarily closed all its stores in China because of the outbreak of the new coronavirus. "In a matter of days, the coronavirus has shuffled the cards, and Fed policy is not sitting quite as comfortably," said Alan Ruskin, Chief International Strategist at Deutsche Bank.

"The Fed, like everybody else, is going to have a tough time quantifying the scale of the potentially large shock emanating out of China." Most analysts have looked to the impact from the 2002-2003 spread of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which pounded tourism and confidence, albeit briefly.

J.P. Morgan economists on Thursday said a big negative shock in the current quarter could knock China's growth from a previously-forecast 6.3% to 4.9%, for a year-on-year figure of 5.6%. ING economists made a similar forecast on Wednesday. "The SARS episode in 2003 suggests that the shock could lead to a large impact on economic activity, especially as the fear factor could restrict people's mobility," J.P. Morgan analysts wrote.

"The spillover effect from China to the rest of world tends to be much larger than the SARS episode," they added, pointing out China's share of the world economy has more than trebled since then. The World Health Organisation's Emergency Committee is due to reconvene on Thursday to decide whether the rapid spread of the virus now constitutes a global emergency.

SAFETY SOUGHT

Elsewhere, investors sought safe-haven assets. Gold extended overnight gains to rally 0.2% to $1,579.45 per ounce.

Wall Street turned from positive to close flat. Oil prices, a barometer of the expected impact of the virus on the world's economy, resumed their slide. U.S. crude and Brent crude each shed a percentage point, with Brent last trading at $59.21 per barrel.

China's yuan, which had steadied on Wednesday, was again falling - dropping 0.2% to 6.9871 per dollar along with other trade-exposed currencies in the region. The Australian dollar, New Zealand dollar, Korean won all fell, while the safe havens of the Japanese yen and Swiss franc were firm.

And the mood extended the rally in U.S. government bonds which began after Fed Chairman Powell indicated inflation was too low. The central bank "is not satisfied with inflation running below 2% and it is not a ceiling," Powell said. With the Fed's targeted core inflation running at 1.6%, the remark was interpreted as scene-setting for a rate cut, with markets now pricing in a 10% chance it could come in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC allows Sarda Mines to resume mining in Odisha upon depositing 933 Cr by Feb 29

Providing relief to mining company Sarda Mines Pvt Ltd., the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed it to resume its mining operations in Odisha subject to deposit of Rs 933 crore towards environmental compensation by February 29. A bench of Chi...

China says will punish officials who slack off in fighting virus

Chinas anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday it will severely punish officials who slack off on the job in fighting a new virus that is spreading across the country.The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection CCDI said on its websi...

Moms who smoke put their babies at fracture risk during the first year of life: Study

Mothers who smoke during the early phase of their pregnancy might be putting their babies at an increased risk of fractures within the first year of their life. The findings which were reached upon by a Swedish study published in the Britis...

Tibet reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

Tibet has reported the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus pneumonia, Chinese health authorities said on Thursday. The first case was reported after a 34-year-old man from Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, travelled t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020