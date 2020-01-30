Left Menu
MIT offers unique course in Data Science and Engineering

Manipal Institute of Technology, part of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, one of India's premier engineering institutes announced an enhanced curriculum for the academic year 2020 - 2021.

  • Manipal (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 13:25 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 13:25 IST
Manipal Institute of Technology. Image Credit: ANI

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] Jan 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Institute of Technology, part of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, one of India's premier engineering institutes announced an enhanced curriculum for the academic year 2020 - 2021. The college will offer for the first time in India, B-Tech programmes in Data Science and Engineering. As pioneers in personalizing curriculum based on interest and aptitude, the institute aims to provide students with a holistic learning experience.

The key highlights of the course would be core competency in Data Science, Computational Mathematics and Statistics, minor specialization in Finance, business, health care, and multi-campus model with mandatory student mobility in ONE semester, industry collaboration for the teaching-learning process, option of semester abroad and option of integrated Master's program with foreign universities "Today data holds great importance and in fact, there is a huge global demand for data scientists. To cater to the global demand for skilled data scientists, Manipal Institute of Technology is launching a B Tech course in Data Science & Engineering across the group campuses in Manipal, Jaipur and Sikkim. Keeping in mind the uniqueness of the skill set required for Data Science, MIT has designed state-of-the-art syllabus in consultation with Data Science experts, the IT industry and academia drawn from diverse domains", said Dr D Srikanth Rao, Director, Manipal Institute of Technology, MAHE.

"The proposed B Tech program will have a strong emphasis on data science and data engineering from industry perspectives, which differentiates it from other Computer Science or IT programs. The students will be studying basic science and the standard engineering subjects in the first year. In the second and third year, they will be specializing in Data Science related topics along with the required computational mathematics and statistical skills. The core subjects taught include data analytics, machine learning, big data, and deep learning. Industry 4.0 demands smart systems integrated with intelligence to have a better human-machine interface. The artificial intelligence and the deep learning subjects are designed to focus on state-of-the-art cognitive modelling and the brain-machine convergence", he further added. The course will also be one of India's first multi-campus models and promotes one-semester student mobility between the Manipal, Jaipur and Sikkim campuses.

The students will study in their respective home campuses in the first three semesters and will move to another campus for at least one semester in the fourth, fifth, or sixth semesters. The institution's placement cell, industry collaborators, and alumni network will facilitate placement and internships as data scientists, data analysts, and data engineers in core companies as well as varied domains such as finance, business, economics and healthcare.

Along with the core competencies, the students can opt for custom-designed program electives in subjects such as data engineering, quantum computing, data forensics, data privacy, and security. The course also offers three domain-specific minor specializations with four program electives in the seventh semester. The students can specialize in Finance & Security Analytics, Business Analytics, or Healthcare Analytics.

