Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dabur India Q3 net profit up 8.62 pc to Rs 398.87 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:39 IST
Dabur India Q3 net profit up 8.62 pc to Rs 398.87 crore

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 8.62 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 398.87 crore for the third quarter ended December. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 367.21 crore in October-December quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations rose 6.99 per cent to Rs 2,352.97 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,199.21 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Total expenses during October-December rose 6.03 per cent to Rs 1,924.94 crore as against Rs 1,815.41 crore.

Dabur's domestic FMCG business reported an underlying volume growth of 5.6 per cent during the quarter, the company said in a statement. Commenting on the results, Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said, "While the global macroeconomic environment continues to be challenging and competitive intensity remains high, we have successfully tapped the growth opportunities to deliver a strong performance during the quarter."

"Our focus on strengthening our core healthcare portfolio with heavy investments behind our power brands, coupled with investment in expanding our rural footprint and enhancing our go-to-market approach, continues to serve us well. This has enabled us to grow ahead of categories and gain market share across our portfolio," he said. The company's revenue from consumer care business segment rose 7.83 per cent to Rs 2,061.36 crore as against Rs 1,911.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Food business revenue increased 1 per cent to Rs 228.87 crore as compared with Rs 226.60 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from retail business increased 1.13 per cent to Rs 34.63 crore from Rs 34.24 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

Revenue from other segments rose 1.16 per cent to Rs 21.67 crore as against Rs 21.42 crore. Dabur's international business grew 11.7 per cent during the third quarter of 2019-20, led by strong local currency growth in key markets like Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Egypt, Nigeria, Turkey and Nepal, the statement said.

"The Turkey business grew by over 32 per cent, while Nepal reported a nearly 21 per cent growth during the quarter. The MENA business posted a growth of over 10 per cent, while Egypt grew by 17 per cent and Nigeria by over 17 per cent," it said. Shares of Dabur India on Thursday closed 2.57 per cent lower at Rs 479 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump will fail in 'crusader' Mideast plan: Iran official

Tehran, Jan 30 AFP A close adviser to Irans supreme leader on Thursday described the US Mideast peace plan as a continuation of the objectives of crusaders and Zionists. The plan, announced Tuesday by US President Donald Trump, consists of ...

Ban on Kunal Kamra: Aviation minister says airlines must ensure 'zero tolerance' on passenger safety

Airlines must ensure zero tolerance for any activity that has the potential to jeopardize passengers safety, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. His remarks came two days after Kunal Kamra allegedly heckled journalist Arn...

Amit Shah slams Kejriwal, Sisodia for their stand on CAA

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday took on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for extending support to those protesting against CAA but not to stand with the people who are going to benefit fr...

Pompeo and Johnson discuss U.S.-UK free-trade deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed strengthening bilateral ties following the UKs departure from the European Union, including negotiating a free trade deal.Pompeos office said in a statem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020