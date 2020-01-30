Left Menu
Development News Edition

RMZ Corp forms JV with Japanese firm for commercial projects

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:57 IST
RMZ Corp forms JV with Japanese firm for commercial projects

Bengaluru-based realty player RMZ Corp on Thursday said it has formed a joint venture of USD 1 billion (around Rs 7,100 crore) with Tokyo-headquartered Mitsui Fudosan (Asia) for developing commercial projects across India. The investment by Mitsui Fudosan (Asia), a subsidiary of Mitsui Fudosan, marks its foray in the Indian real estate market.

"The 50:50 joint venture of USD 1 billion has been forged to augment RMZ Corps' future of space landscape in the country with a focus on cities like Mumbai and Delhi NCR along with Bengaluru," the company said in a statement. To begin with, the joint venture will develop 3.5 million sq ft office space 'RMZ Ecoworld 30' in Bengaluru. The first phase of RMZ Ecoworld 30 has already commenced and will be operational in 2022.

This venture is in line with the company's vision of developing 85 million sqft of assets under management, the company said. RMZ currently has 67 million sqft of real estate assets across cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

"RMZ Corp continues to expand its distribution channels and national footprint. Looking ahead, RMZ Corp is pegged to scale across market environs and will continue to accelerate with an unyielding effort in making this a remarkable journey along with our partner Mitsui Fudosan," RMZ Corporate Chairman Manoj Menda said. Commenting on the partnership, Mitsui Fudosan Executive Managing Officer Akihiko Funaoka said, "We hope to add value to this venture with our Japanese expertise and look forward to growing this association with RMZ Corp. This partnership is in line with Mitsui Fudosan Group's strategy to achieve exponential growth of our global business."

Mitsui Fudosan (Asia) MD Tetsuya Matsufuji said Ecoworld 30 marks its first collaboration with RMZ Corp, as it looks forward to enhancing its portfolio in India. "Mitsui Fudosan, along with RMZ Corp is looking to redefine commercial assets that are bolstered with technology, well curated ecologically and sustainability conscious spaces," Matsufuji added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump will fail in 'crusader' Mideast plan: Iran official

Tehran, Jan 30 AFP A close adviser to Irans supreme leader on Thursday described the US Mideast peace plan as a continuation of the objectives of crusaders and Zionists. The plan, announced Tuesday by US President Donald Trump, consists of ...

Ban on Kunal Kamra: Aviation minister says airlines must ensure 'zero tolerance' on passenger safety

Airlines must ensure zero tolerance for any activity that has the potential to jeopardize passengers safety, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. His remarks came two days after Kunal Kamra allegedly heckled journalist Arn...

Amit Shah slams Kejriwal, Sisodia for their stand on CAA

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday took on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for extending support to those protesting against CAA but not to stand with the people who are going to benefit fr...

Pompeo and Johnson discuss U.S.-UK free-trade deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed strengthening bilateral ties following the UKs departure from the European Union, including negotiating a free trade deal.Pompeos office said in a statem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020