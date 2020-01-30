Left Menu
Share India Insurance Brokers in talks with leading players for policy sale

  Mumbai
  Updated: 30-01-2020 16:15 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 16:15 IST
Share India Insurance Brokers, which recently received insurance broking licence from Irdai, on Thursday said it is in talks with leading insurance players such as LIC, HDFC Ergo General Insurance and HDFC Life for selling their products. The company, which has already tied up with ICICI Prudential Life, is targeting a premium collection of Rs 500 crore over the five-year period.

It will be focussing on providing insurance to the underinsured segment and will offer tailored-made life and non-life products, the company's CEO and principal officer Ajay Patel said. "There is a huge potential for growth in this business as insurance market is still underpenetrated in the country," Patel said.

The company received direct licence for selling life and non-life insurance products from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) in December. Share India Insurance Brokers is the insurance broking arm of Share India Securities, which is engaged in the business of equity and commodities broking and trading activities.

