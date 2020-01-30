Blue Star Q3 net profit at Rs 19.58 crore

Air conditioner maker Blue Star Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 19.58 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 91 lakh in the same period last fiscal, Blue Star said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 1,235.91 as against Rs 1,098.97 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company added. The company said revenue from electro-mechanical projects and commercial air conditioning systems segment stood at Rs 758.80 crore as compared to Rs 655.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Unitary products segment posted revenue of Rs 420.23 crore as against Rs 391.52 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

