Rupee plunges by 22 paise to 3-week low against US dollar on coronavirus fears

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 17:29 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 17:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The rupee lost 22 paise to close at a three-week low of 71.49 against the US dollar on Thursday tracking heavy sell-off in domestic equities and rising concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus. Forex traders said most Asian currencies declined after the US Federal Reserve kept its key policy rates steady.

Moreover, market participants are also assessing the economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak and awaiting cues from the Union Budget. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened weak at 71.39 a dollar. It finally settled for the day at 71.49, showing a fall of 22 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the local unit had closed at 71.27 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, a positive case of novel coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The patient is a student at Wuhan University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

