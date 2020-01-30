Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Phone, electronics cos say production to be hit if situation continues

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 19:49 IST
Coronavirus: Phone, electronics cos say production to be hit if situation continues
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Smartphone vendors and consumer electronics companies do not expect any immediate business impact in India on account of the coronavirus outbreak in China but warned that production could be hit if the situation continues beyond February. Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association President Kamal Nandi said brands usually stock for components for about a month.

"We generally plan for a month for the imported items. We had planned for holidays in China (Lunar New Year) but if the situation continues (on account of Coronavirus outbreak), it would be challenging for us in manufacturing," Nandi said. He cited the example of ACs and refrigerators that see a scale-up in production ahead of summers to cater to increased demand.

"...a lot of components come from China, particularly electronics because we do not have the complete ecosystem in the country. Therefore, it could get challenging if the holidays get extended beyond February," he said. China's State Council had announced that the Lunar New Year/Spring Festival holiday will be extended to February 2 across the country, which was earlier slated to end on January 30.

Haier India President Eric Briganza said there is bound to be an impact on production. "If it (production) gets delayed by a week or so, then there is no problem. But if factories do not open in February and the situation extends to March, then it would be (a problem) -- not only for my company but for a lot of brands that get their raw material and components from China," he said.

According to him, there could be an impact in the coming days and it could get severe if the holidays get extended, affecting production capability and supply of products in India. India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said there has been no impact as of now.

"However, there is concern. There will be an impact on the (mobile phone) industry if the situation continues as it is," he added. A Xiaomi spokesperson said its operations are not affected since it had planned ahead for the Chinese new year.

The spokesperson said the company -- which has the largest share of India's smartphone shipment -- has issued an advisory to employees on the virus epidemic in China. "We are curbing any outbound and inbound travel to/from China till February end unless absolutely crucial for business," the spokesperson added.

realme and vivo declined to comment on the impact on operations. China accounts for the lion's share of components used in making smartphones, televisions and other electrical appliances. These include components like printed circuit boards (PCBs), mobile displays, TV panels, compressors, and motors.

Wuhan in China has been the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed 170 people. The virus has spread to various other countries, including India. India reported the first case of a novel coronavirus from Kerala on Thursday. A female student at a university in Wuhan has tested positive for the virus and has been kept in isolation in a hospital.

Panasonic India and South Asia President and CEO Manish Sharma said it is early to predict any impact. "The impact, if any, will be known after February 3 when China opens post-holidays," Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six militants killed in shootout in Pakistan

Pakistans security forces gunned down six militants during a shootout in the countrys restive northwest tribal region on Thursday, officials said. Two soldiers have also been killed in the gun battle which took place in Datta Khel area of N...

Kotak Mahindra Bank to withdraw court case against RBI, to pare promoter stake to 26 pc in six months

In a surprise announcement, Kotak Mahindra Bank KMB on Thursday said it will withdraw a case against the Reserve Bank of India after a climbdown from the central bank on promoter shareholding caps. Acting on suggestions from the private sec...

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL44 UP-KAFEEL LD ARREST Dr Kafeel Khan held over inflammatory remarks during anti-CAA protests in UP MumbaiLucknow Controversial child specialist Dr Kafeel Khan was back...

Iraq says it resumes counter-Islamic State operations with U.S. coalition -statement

Iraqs military said on Thursday it was resuming operations with the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State after a halt following the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iranian attacks on bases hosting U.S. forces.In order to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020