Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carborundum Universal records Q3 consolidated net at Rs 61.36

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 19:55 IST
Carborundum Universal records Q3 consolidated net at Rs 61.36

Murugappa Group company Carborundum Universal Ltd on Thursday recorded consolidated net profits for the October-December 2019 quarter at Rs 61.36 crore. The city-based company had registered Rs 58.58 crore during the corresponding quarter of previous year.

For the nine month period ending December 2019, consolidated net profits were at Rs 181.07 crore as against Rs 186.60 crore registered a year ago. Total income for the October-December 2019 quarter slipped to Rs 653.75 crore from Rs 699.50 crore.

For the nine month period ending December 2019, consolidated total income was at Rs 2,020.58 crore as against Rs 2,012.63 crore. In a statement, the company said the consolidated sales decreased during the quarter ending December due to lower volumes from abrasives and electro-minerals segment.

Consolidated segmental profitability for the quarter improved for ceramics businesses, but de-grew for abrasives and electro-minerals. The company, at a consolidated level, spent Rs 107 crore on capital expenditure during nine months period ending December 31, 2019.

Segment revenue on abrasives business for the quarter ending December 2019 at a consolidated level was at Rs 263 crore as compared to Rs 259 crore. On electro-minerals business, the company said revenues were lower at Rs 244 crore as against Rs 264 crore recorded during corresponding quarter of previous year.

Revenues from ceramics business increased to Rs 152 crore from Rs 149 crore resulting in a growth of two per cent on the back of better performances in company subsidiaries CUMI America and CUMI Australia.PTI VIJ BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Irish government backs rescue package for governing body

Irelands government agreed on Thursday to support a financial rescue package for the Football Association of Ireland, including a restoration and doubling of its state funding that it said would ensure Irish soccer has a secure future. The ...

UPDATE 2-Michael Bloomberg tackles gun violence in Super Bowl campaign commercial

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg will make addressing gun violence in the United States the focus of his 60-second commercial that will air during Sundays Super Bowl, the campaign said on Thursday. The billionaire former Ne...

Pak Army warns India of proper response in case of any attack

The Pakistan Army on Thursday warned India of proper response in case of any attack against the country. Outgoing military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor in his interaction with defence correspondents talked about the statement by Prime Min...

UPDATE 4-Mexico's economy shrinks for first time in 10 years, in blow to president

Mexicos economy contracted last year for the first time in a decade, data showed on Thursday, as businesses curbed investment due to concern over the economic management of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and forecasts for 2020 are a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020