Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jagran Prakashan Q3 PAT up 16 pc to Rs 81.6 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 20:20 IST
Jagran Prakashan Q3 PAT up 16 pc to Rs 81.6 cr

Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Thursday reported a 15.97 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 81.61 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2019. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 70.37 crore during October-December quarter a year ago, Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL) said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations was down 10.53 per cent to Rs 563.29 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 629.65 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. JPL's total expenses stood at Rs 450.89 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 523.38 crore in the year-ago period, down 13.85 per cent.

The company registered a revenue of Rs 455.85 crore for its print, digital and publishing businesses in the said quarter as compared with Rs 494.60 crore in the year-ago period. While, the FM Radio business revenue for the third quarter of current financial year was at Rs 69.64 crore as against Rs 87.02 crore in the third quarter of 2018-19.

Shares of Jagran Prakashan Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 69.90 per unit on the BSE, up 0.36 per cent over previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India-Bangladesh joint exercise 'SAMPRITI-IX' to be conducted in Meghalaya from Feb 3

The ninth edition of joint military training exercise between India-Bangladesh -- SAMPRITI-IX will be conducted at Umroi, Meghalaya from February 3 to February 16. As part of the ongoing Indo-Bangladesh defence cooperation, a joint military...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Irish government backs rescue package for governing body

Irelands government agreed on Thursday to support a financial rescue package for the Football Association of Ireland, including a restoration and doubling of its state funding that it said would ensure Irish soccer has a secure future. The ...

UPDATE 2-Michael Bloomberg tackles gun violence in Super Bowl campaign commercial

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg will make addressing gun violence in the United States the focus of his 60-second commercial that will air during Sundays Super Bowl, the campaign said on Thursday. The billionaire former Ne...

Pak Army warns India of proper response in case of any attack

The Pakistan Army on Thursday warned India of proper response in case of any attack against the country. Outgoing military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor in his interaction with defence correspondents talked about the statement by Prime Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020