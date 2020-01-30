Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors-owned JLR posts revenue hike amid sales fall

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 21:03 IST
Tata Motors-owned JLR posts revenue hike amid sales fall

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Thursday posted revenues of 6.4 billion pounds in the quarter ending December 2019, marking a 2.8 per cent rise year-on-year. The UK-based luxury carmarker said that while its total retail sales fell 2.3 per cent, sales in China continued to recover by going up 24.3 per cent and sales in North America increased by 1.1 per cent.

Its pre-tax profit increased to 318 million pounds in the last quarter, representing a 591 million pounds year-on-year improvement versus the 273 million pounds loss in the third quarter of last year. "In the third quarter Jaguar Land Rover sustained year-on-year revenue and profit growth as we continued to transform our business," said JLR CEO Ralf Speth.

"Conditions in the automotive industry remain challenging but we are encouraged by the recovery in our China business and the success of the new Range Rover Evoque. Our proactive and decisive actions are creating a more robust, resilient business, transforming today for tomorrow," he said, as it was also announced that he would be stepping down as CEO at the end of his contract this September. "Ralf developed Jaguar Land Rover from a niche UK centric manufacturer to a respected, technological leading, global premium company," said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, as he announced that Speth would be staying on with JLR in the role of non-executive Vice-Chairman and also on the board of Tata Sons.

"A search committee has been formed which will work with me to identify a suitable successor in the coming months," Chandrasekaran said. Meanwhile, JLR said its Project Charge transformation programme has reduced operating costs by 154 million pounds, investment by 200 million pounds, and inventories by 405 million pounds in the previous quarter.

This brings the total cost and cashflow improvements to 2.9 billion pounds, exceeding the 2.5 billion pounds target three months ahead of schedule. The company has now embarked on 'Project Charge +', the next phase of Project Charge, which will primarily target cost savings and deliver a further 1.1 billion pounds of cost and cashflow improvements for a total of 4 billion pounds of improvements by March 2021.

JLR, the UK's largest car manufacturer, had announced thousands of job cuts over the previous year and earlier this year as part of its cost-cutting drive. The company said that despite the many challenges being faced by the automotive industry worldwide, Jaguar Land Rover continues to expect improved profitability and cashflow for the financial year ending 31 March 2020 but warned that coronavirus outbreak in China could have some impact on the profit outlook for the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Illinois man becomes first person infected with coronavirus after contact within U.S.

An Illinois man is the first person confirmed to have become infected with the new coronavirus emerging from China after contact with someone with the disease within the United States, health authorities said on Thursday. The infected man i...

UPDATE 2-Israel not accepting flights from China; El Al suspends route

Israels Health Ministry said on Thursday it will not allow flights from China to land at its airports and the countrys flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines suspended flights to Beijing until March 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak.The decisi...

UPDATE 1-Trinidad bans travelers from China to prevent coronavirus

Trinidad and Tobago have imposed 14-day restrictions on travelers from China to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus on the Caribbean island nation, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said on Thursday. The newly identified Chi...

WRAPUP 14-WHO declares global emergency as China virus death toll reaches 170

The World Health Organization WHO said on Thursday it was declaring the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as cases spread to at least 18 countries.The vast majority of the more than 7,800 cases det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020