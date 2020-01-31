Left Menu
'Har Ghar Nal' tableau won first prize at Republic Day celebrations

The tableau of the Ministry of Jal Shakti was jointly adjudged the best tableau among the different ministries and departments at the 71st Republic Day celebrations held in New Delhi on January 26.

Moving Pixels. Image Credit: ANI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jan 31 (ANI/PRNewswire): The tableau of the Ministry of Jal Shakti was jointly adjudged the best tableau among the different ministries and departments at the 71st Republic Day celebrations held in New Delhi on January 26. The Jal Shakti Ministry's tableau displayed the government's new 'Jal Jeevan Mission' that aims to provide a working tap connection to every rural household by 2024 under 'Har Ghar Jal'.

Success is nothing new for Ahmedabad-based designer Manish Bardia, who designed this prize-winning tableau of 'Jal Jeevan Mission', created by his company Moving Pixels Pvt Ltd, Ahmedabad. This is the third occasion wherein Moving Pixels Pvt Ltd has bagged prestigious presidential awards. It had earlier won the first prize for the tableau showcasing Digital India in 2016 and Skill India in 2017 respectively.

This tableau depicts a giant water tap and a huge water pot made of hundreds of small pots. A pipeline taking water from a water tank to a giant tap, reaching many small pots. This attractively designed tableau themed 'Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal' drew the attention of the gathered crowds and dignitaries alike at the celebrations. "It is wondrous to see that these taps can change the lives of many millions of households, especially women. Enabling them to lead a better life and contributing more to their families. You can see how women can cook, wash clothes, give a better life to their kids and how their cattle are being taken care of," said Manish Bardia, CMD, Moving Pixels Pvt Ltd

Even more innovative was the concept of human figures wearing specially designed drop-shaped costume while dancing and skating on the floor as the tableau passes by. Bardia, lending a new dimension to the tableau design, conceptualized and created it by giving an innovative human touch to this lively design. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

