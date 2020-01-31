Left Menu
7th MSME Excellence Award for Most Promising Brand 2019: Amulya Mica

Seventh MSME Excellence Awards & Summit was organized by ASSOCHAM on January 30th, 2020 at Le Meridien, New Delhi.

7th ASSOCHAM MSME Excellence Awards Winner. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Jan 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Seventh MSME Excellence Awards & Summit was organized by ASSOCHAM on January 30th, 2020 at Le Meridien, New Delhi. With an objective of acknowledging the inestimable contributions made by MSMEs to various sectors of the economy, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), India's Apex Chamber for Commerce & Industry has constituted the "ASSOCHAM MSMEs Excellence Awards".

This award seeks to recognize the contribution of MSMEs who through their achievements and performance have empowered the nation. Amulya Mica (Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd), spear-headed by their Managing Director Rakesh Agarwal, was chosen to be the Most Promising Brand of the Year Award 2019, Gold Category.

"We are very happy to receive the Most Promising Brand Award as it acknowledges our commitment towards manufacturing world-class quality products and our no-compromise policy towards customer satisfaction. I would like to thank all our customers, employees and partners who have shown faith in us and have been with us on this journey. Without their faith and trust, we would not have got this Most Promising Brand Award", said Rakesh Agarwal on getting one of the most prestigious awards of the country. "For four years Amulya Mica has been receiving the Most Trusted Brand Award by IBC, USA (International Brand Consulting Corporation, USA). Now ASSOCHAM Delhi has awarded Amulya Mica as the Most Promising Brand of the year. This shows our relentless efforts towards quality & commitment towards our customers", he added.

Ankur Maheshwari, Channel Partner Delhi & Sunil Thakore, General Manager - Export received the award on January 30, 2020, from Union Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari. Union Minister for MSME Nitin Jairam Gadkari along with Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Government of India; Chairman & Managing Director - NSIC, KVIC, Coir Board, SIDBI; graced the occasion and praised the MSME for their valuable contribution towards the nation's economy.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

