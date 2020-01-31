Left Menu
Development News Edition

EuroSchool Whitefield Students Selected for National Level Tech Competition 'Vigyantram 2020' Held at IIT Bombay

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 12:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 12:53 IST
EuroSchool Whitefield Students Selected for National Level Tech Competition 'Vigyantram 2020' Held at IIT Bombay

MUMBAI, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 18 students of EuroSchool Whitefield qualified for and participated in the National Level Tech Competition 'Vigyantram 2020' held at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. The students presented their projects in the categories of 'Internet of Things' and 'Innovation Challenge'. These projects revolved around applications aimed at Technology and Sustainable Development.

'Vigyantram 2020' is a National Level Championship with a series of Technical workshops in association with Abhyuday, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. The fest is about embracing the new medium, which encourages students to shed their inhibitions and set the stage for their immense talents, at the national level platform. Each workshop and competition is a springboard to a deeper understanding of technology and its myriad applications and potential for innovation, which prepares the students for real-world problem-solving.

EuroSchool believes in encouraging its students to participate in Co-curricular and Experiential programs that focus on building lateral and critical thinking, creativity, logical reasoning and other essential life skills that help in the holistic development of students. EuroSchool has its eye on the future, equipping students with skills for new-age careers.

Shruthi Arun, Principal, EuroSchool Whitefield, said, "We are delighted that 18 of our students represented our School at the National Level Competition, having won in the Regional Round held in Bangalore. We always encourage students to participate in highly competitive and skill-based events such as these, to equip them for future work and life scenarios. As we see the potential of technology in not just careers in the future, but also in solving civic and environmental problems, we were happy to facilitate their participation in such an esteemed Tech competition revolving around innovation, held at the National Level."

About EuroSchool:

In 2009, the Company ventured into K-12 education with EuroSchool, a network of 11 K-12 Schools today. The philosophy of 'Discover Yourself' further strengthens the belief that encouraging children to discover their true potential and skills is critical to thriving in the 21st Century. The school blends its 'Balanced Schooling' pedagogy with the Learn - Reinforce - Practice - Apply methodology. This paves the way for students to excel in academics, while co-curricular activities shape their creative, sporting and musical aspirations. EuroSchool operates on a DIRECT Academic Delivery Model with schools in urban locations across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Surat.

For more information, please visit the website www.euroschoolindia.com

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India needs USD 1.4 tn infra spend in 2020-25 to become a USD 5 tn economy: Survey

To prevent lack of infrastructure becoming a binding constraint on the growth of Indian economy that aspires to become a USD 5 trillion by 2024-25, the country needs to spend about USD 1.4 trillion on infrastructure, the Economic Survey sai...

India produced 64.3 MT crude steel in Apr-Oct FY'20: Survey

India produced 64.3 million tonne MT of crude steel and 59.73 MT of finished steel during April-October, 2019-20, said the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday. The Survey also noted that the steel sector achieved a growth of 5.2 ...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, which as of Friday had killed more than 200 people and infected nearly 10,000 people.Here is the latest on their plans in alphabetical order AIR CANADAAir...

UPDATE 1-German cabin crew union and Lufthansa agree to further talks, avoid strikes

German cabin crew union Ufo and Lufthansa on Friday agreed on dates for further talks in a dispute over pay and working conditions among other issues and added there would be no strikes from now until at least the end of negotiations.In a j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020