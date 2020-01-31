Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economic Survey 2019-20 highlights

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 14:05 IST
Economic Survey 2019-20 highlights

Following are the highlights of the Economic Survey 2019-20 tabled in Parliament on Friday: * GDP growth pegged at 6-6.5 per cent in fiscal year starting April 1, up from 5 per cent in current fiscal

* Fiscal deficit target for current fiscal may need to be relaxed to revive growth * Uptick in growth projected in second half of current fiscal based on 10 factors including higher FDI flows, build up of demand pressure, positive GST revenue growth

* Survey asks government to deliver expeditiously on reforms to revive growth * Ethical wealth creation key to India becoming USD 5 trillion economy by 2025

* Share of formal employment increased from 17.9 per cent in 2011 -12 to 22.8 per cent in 2017-18 reflecting formalisation in the economy * Theme of Survey is wealth creation, promotion of pro-business policies, strengthening of trust in the economy

* To achieve GDP of USD 5 trillion by 2024-25, India needs to spend about USD 1.4 trillion over these years on infrastructure * 2.62 crore new jobs created in rural, urban areas between 2011-12 and 2017-18 among regular wage/salaried employees

* 8 per cent increase in regular employment of women in 2017-18 over 2011-12 * Excessive government intervention in markets, especially when the market can do the job of enhancing citizens welfare perfectly well, stifles economic freedom

* Debt waivers disrupt the credit culture, reduces formal credit to same farmers * Suggests government to systematically examine areas where it needlessly intervenes and undermines markets

* Calls for improving governance in public sector banks, more disclosures to build trust * Calls for measures to make it easier to start new business, register property, pay taxes, enforce contracts

* Easing of crude prices lowers current account deficit; imports contract more sharply than exports in first half of current fiscal * Declining inflation from 3.2 per cent in April 2019 to 2.6 per cent in December 2019, reflecting weakening demand pressure in the economy

* GST collections grew by 4.1 per cent for the centre during April-November 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Government to support MSME sector for creating new jobs

The government is committed to supporting micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs which is an important sector of the Indian economy that fosters entrepreneurship and generates employment opportunities at lower capital cost, states the Ec...

UPDATE 1-Iran health minister urges government to ban entry of travelers from China

Irans health minister has urged the government to ban travelers from China from entering the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, Saeed Namaki tweeted on Friday, adding that his request includes passengers traveling by sea, land and air...

Japan's JTB to cancel all tours to China until the end of February - Kyodo

Japans JTB Corporation, Japans biggest travel agency, is suspending all tours to China, including Hong Kong and Macao, until February 29, Kyoto news agency reported on Friday.Earlier on Friday Japan said it was raising its advisory on China...

India vs New Zealand

Scoreboard from the fourth T20 International between India and New Zealand here on Friday. India inningsLokesh Rahul c Santner b Ish Sodhi 39 Sanju Samson c Santner b Kuggeleijn 8Virat Kohli c Santner b Bennett 11 Shreyas Iyer c Seifert b I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020