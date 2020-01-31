Kirloskar Oil Q3 net up 14 pc at Rs 46 cr

Kirloskar Oil Engines on Friday posted 14.29 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 46.36 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 40.56 crore for October-December period of 2018-19.

Total income however declined to Rs 842.8 crore during the quarter as against Rs 882.90 crore in the year-ago period, Kirloskar Oil Engines said in a regulatory filing. Shares of the company were trading 0.75 per cent down at Rs 146.40 apiece on the BSE.

