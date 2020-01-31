Left Menu
  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 31-01-2020 15:40 IST
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q3 net profit drops 30 pc to Rs 15 cr

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Friday reported a 29.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 14.75 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 21.02 crore in the year-ago period, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd said in a BSE filing.

However, total income of the company during the December quarter increased to Rs 533.31 crore, over Rs 469.90 crore in same period last year. Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd is an engineering and infrastructure company with five manufacturing units in the outskirts of Kolkata.

