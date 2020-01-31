Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disinvestment should be utilized to bring in higher profitability: Survey

The Survey observes that the focus of the strategic disinvestment needs to be to exit from the non-strategic business and directed towards optimizing the economic potential of these CPSEs.

Disinvestment should be utilized to bring in higher profitability: Survey
According to the Survey, the Cabinet has ‘in-principle’ approved the disinvestment in various CPSEs. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey 2019-20 in Parliament today. The Survey affirms that disinvestment improves firm performance and overall productivity, and unlock their potential to create wealth. This would have a multiplier effect on other sectors of the economy. Aggressive disinvestment, preferably through the route of strategic sale, should be utilized to bring in higher profitability, promote efficiency, increase competitiveness and to promote professionalism in management in CPSEs, the Survey advocates.

The Survey observes that the focus of the strategic disinvestment needs to be to exit from the non-strategic business and directed towards optimizing the economic potential of these CPSEs. This would, in turn, unlock capital for use elsewhere, especially in public infrastructures like roads, power, transmission lines, sewage systems, irrigation systems, railways, and urban infrastructure. It is encouraging that the enabling provisions by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) are already in place.

According to the Survey, the Cabinet has 'in-principle' approved the disinvestment in various CPSEs. These need to be taken up aggressively to facilitate the creation of fiscal space and improve the efficient allocation of public resources.

The Survey notes that there are about 264 CPSEs under 38 different Ministries/Departments. Of these, 13 Ministries/Departments have around 10 CPSEs each under its jurisdiction. It is evident that many of the CPSEs are profitable. However, CPSEs have generally underperformed the market as is evident from the average return of only 4 percent of BSE CPSE Index against the 38 percent return of BSE SENSEX during the period 2014-2019. The aim of any privatization or disinvestment programme should, therefore, be the maximization of the Government's equity stake value.

The Survey suggests that the Government can transfer its stake in the listed CPSEs to a separate corporate entity. This entity would be managed by an independent board and would be mandated to divest the Government stake in these CPSEs over a period of time. This will land professionalism and autonomy to the disinvestment programme which, in turn, would improve the economic performance of the CPSEs.

The Survey says that in November 2019, India launched its biggest privatization drive in more than a decade. An "in-principle" approval was accorded to reduce the Government of India's paid-up share capital below 51 percent in select Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). To examine the efficiency gains from privatization and whether the purported benefits of privatization have indeed manifested in the Indian context, the Survey analyses the before-after performance of 11 CPSEs that had undergone strategic disinvestment from1999-2000 to 2003-04.

The Survey also examines the change in performance for each individual CPSE. It studied the movement in major financial indicators for each of the firm ten years before and after the year of strategic disinvestment/privatization. Taken individually, each privatized CPSE witnessed improvement in net worth, net profit, gross revenue, net profit margin, sales growth in the post-privatization period compared to the pre privatization period (except for Hindustan Teleprinters, MFIL and Tata Communications in the case of few indicators).

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Joy and sadness: how the world is reacting on Brexit Day

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday, ending its 47-year membership of the worlds biggest trading bloc.Reactions from leaders in Britain, and from around the world, were a mix of joy, resolve, sadness and resig...

Phantom genes are secret to keep away diabetes

Long noncoding RNALncRNA commonly referred to as phantom genes are not the ones that help produce protein in our cells and eventually in our bodies. Earlier scientists suggested that LncRNAs had no pivotal role in cells. However, recent res...

HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-January transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europes top football leagues on transfer deadline day all times GMT 1405 GIROUD STAYING AT CHELSEA, SAYS LAMPARDChelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed striker Olivier Giroud will stay at Stamford Bridge ...

Plane carrying Britons and others from China's Wuhan lands in UK

A plane carrying 83 British and 27 foreign nationals landed in Britain after flying from Chinas central city of Wuhan, the center of a virus epidemic that has killed more than 200 people and infected more than 9,000.The plane arrived at the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020