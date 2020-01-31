Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stubble burning, construction waste still major concerns: Survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 16:34 IST
Stubble burning, construction waste still major concerns: Survey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Agriculture crop residue burning as well as construction and demolition waste continues to be major concerns, the Economic Survey said on Friday adding that Delhi's public-private-partnership model in construction-related waste management should be replicated by other states and cities. Emphasizing on the need to use recycled products in construction, the Survey lauded the Delhi public-private-partnership (PPP) model in construction and demolition (C&D) waste management as it supports the Swachch Bharat Mission and supporting the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Burning of agricultural residues, leading to rise in pollutant levels and deterioration of air quality, is still a major concern though the total number of burning events recorded reduced due to various efforts taken," the Survey said. However, a continuation of this practice by farmers is reported every year starting winter and serious concerns about its impact on air quality are raised, it said.

About 178 million tonnes of surplus crop residues are available in the country. Burning of these residues leads to rise in pollutant levels and deterioration of air quality. Varieties of surplus crop residues are burnt especially in northern states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan depending on the agro-climatic region.

However, about 50 percent of all crop residue burnt in the country are residues of rice crop. Emission pollutants released due to burning depends on the type of crop residue. Unscientific disposal of C&D waste is one of the key contributors to the air and water pollution, the Survey said and added the annual consumption of construction materials (sand, soil and stone) in India is estimated to be 3,100 million tonnes.

As per a study conducted by IIT Kanpur in 2015, C&D is a key contributor towards particulate matter emissions in Delhi. Therefore, investing in a circular economy driven approach in C&D waste management should have large payoff in terms of avoiding health and environmental damage, it added. A C&D recycling facility in Delhi was set up in 2009 by Municipal Corporation of Delhi and IL&FS Environmental Infrastructure and Services Ltd at Burari to address the waste generated during Commonwealth Games preparations.

Since then, the Burari facility along with two other C&D recycling facilities in Delhi are together recycling over 2,650 tonnes per day C&D waste. All three Delhi plants have together processed over 5 million tonnes C&D waste.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Chinese destinations

Vietnam Airlines will suspend its flights to destinations in China from next week over coronavirus concerns, the company said on Friday. Its flights between Vietnam and Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen will be suspended from Tuesday, ...

Russia dropping case against sisters who killed abusive dad: lawyer

Moscow, Jan 31 AFP Lawyers for three Russian sisters who killed their father after years of beatings and sexual abuse said Friday that prosecutors have asked that murder charges be dropped because they acted in self-defence. Krestina, Angel...

Indiabulls to exit realty space, merge projects with Embassy, Blacksone led co

As part of its move to exit the realty sector, Indiabulls Group will merge over dozen remaining assets of Indiabulls Real Estate IBREL with a new entity that will be led by Embassy Group and Blackstone in an all-stock deal. On Friday, IBREL...

China Wuhan mayor says containing virus still 'severe, complex' task

The task of containing and preventing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan remain severe and complex, its mayor Zhou Xianwang said on Friday. Supplies of masks and other medical resources are still ina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020