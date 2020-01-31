Left Menu
Development News Edition

Contraction in domestic revenue growth softened IT-BPM sector growth in FY19: Survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 16:45 IST
Contraction in domestic revenue growth softened IT-BPM sector growth in FY19: Survey
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Contraction in domestic revenue growth "softened" the overall pace of revenue growth of the IT-BPM sector to 6.8 percent in 2018-19 from 8.2 percent in the previous year, the Economic Survey said on Friday. Nearly 83 percent of the IT-Business Process Management (BPM) industry continues to be export-driven, with export revenues crossing USD 135 billion in 2018-19, it said.

"During 2018-19, the revenue growth (y-o-y) for the IT-BPM sector (excluding hardware) softened to 6.8 percent from 8.2 percent in 2017-18. This was driven by a contraction of 0.3 percent in domestic revenue growth even as export revenue growth accelerated to 8.3 percent," it added. Of the total USD 135.5 billion of exports of the IT-BPM sector in 2018-19, IT services accounted for 55 percent, and BPM and software products & engineering services for the remaining 45 percent (with each accounting for almost half of the share).

"All three sub-sectors witnessed a pick-up in export revenues in 2018-19, with IT services growing (year-on-year) by 7.3 percent, BPM services by 8.3 percent and software products and engineering services by 11.2 percent," it added. The survey termed the Indian IT-BPM industry as the flag-bearer of India's exports over the past two decades and noted that the industry size has reached about USD 177 billion in March 2019.

It also noted that the sector had contributed significantly to the economy by way of employment generation and value addition. It said the Indian start-up ecosystem has been progressing and is now the third-largest in the world with 24 unicorns, but added that its gap with the largest (China at 206) and second-largest (USA at 203) markets "remains significant".

Cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai account for around 55 percent of the total start-ups in India, it said citing industry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Chinese destinations

Vietnam Airlines will suspend its flights to destinations in China from next week over coronavirus concerns, the company said on Friday. Its flights between Vietnam and Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen will be suspended from Tuesday, ...

Russia dropping case against sisters who killed abusive dad: lawyer

Moscow, Jan 31 AFP Lawyers for three Russian sisters who killed their father after years of beatings and sexual abuse said Friday that prosecutors have asked that murder charges be dropped because they acted in self-defence. Krestina, Angel...

Indiabulls to exit realty space, merge projects with Embassy, Blacksone led co

As part of its move to exit the realty sector, Indiabulls Group will merge over dozen remaining assets of Indiabulls Real Estate IBREL with a new entity that will be led by Embassy Group and Blackstone in an all-stock deal. On Friday, IBREL...

China Wuhan mayor says containing virus still 'severe, complex' task

The task of containing and preventing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan remain severe and complex, its mayor Zhou Xianwang said on Friday. Supplies of masks and other medical resources are still ina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020