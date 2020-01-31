Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIS announces winners of its first AIS Glass Design Olympiad

Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS), India's leading automotive and building glass company, offering end-to-end solutions across the automotive and architectural glass value chain has always believed in reshaping the architectural landscape.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 16:48 IST
AIS announces winners of its first AIS Glass Design Olympiad
Winner and Guests. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS), India's leading automotive and building glass company, offering end-to-end solutions across the automotive and architectural glass value chain has always believed in reshaping the architectural landscape. AIS had recently launched the first edition of 'AIS Glass Design Olympiad' (GDO), which is aimed at students from reputed architectural institutes in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. AIS GDO is a great opportunity for architectural students to showcase their talents on a large industry platform.

After receiving an overwhelming response from the institutes and the students where many entries were received, AIS and its esteemed panel of judges were finally able to unveil the winners in a star-studded showcase in the presence of leading architect from the industry - Ar Prem Nath of Prem Nath and Associates and Mala Singh MD, PEC Greening India, one of the country's leading Green Building and Sustainability Consultants. The awardees were as follows:

* Divyanshi Gupta and Chaitanya Joshi (team) - Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Architecture, Navi Mumbai * Michelle Chokshi - SAL College of Architecture, Ahmedabad

* Swara Ganatra - SAL College of Architecture, Ahmedabad The winners received exciting cash prize and trophies from AIS.

"It's been an honour and privilege for us to organize AIS Glass Design Olympiad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the eminent architects who helped us curate this event. I am sure we will take the future GDOs to new heights. I would also like to thank Mala Singh and Ar Prem Nath - our Chief Guest for the day, for their presence at this event," said Vikram Khanna, COO - AIS India Ltd, while speaking at the occasion. "It was great associating with AIS GDO as a Curator. I thoroughly enjoyed this journey with AIS team and hope to be part of many more GDO events in future," said Ar Vivek Bhole, Curator - GDO.

"I congratulate AIS on putting up an event like this, which helps budding architects of tomorrow to showcase their talents in front of industry leaders," said Ar Prem Nath, who was Chief Guest at the GDO finale. AIS will help the students and their projects get good exposure across the platform to facilitate a good name in some key architectural firms.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Caterpillar's earnings add to industrial gloom

Caterpillar Inc on Friday forecast worse-than-expected earnings for this year after reporting lower sales across all three primary segments in the last quarter, offering further evidence of strains in the U.S. industrial economy. The worlds...

UPDATE 2-Iraq top cleric condemns use of force against protest camps, urges early election

Iraqs leading Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, on Friday condemned the use of force to disperse protest camps across the country, as security forces stepped up a crackdown against demonstrators.Protesters across Iraq are seeki...

We will go for 5-0 series whitewash: Manish Pandey

Crediting Indias second successive Super Over win against New Zealand on Friday to the teams never-say-die attitude, middle-order batsman Manish Pandey said they will push for an unprecedented 5-0 series whitewash in the fifth T20 Internati...

Explosion in firecracker factory kills three in UP's Shamli

At least three people including a woman were killed in fire at a firecracker factory here on Friday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed sadness over the incident and also ordered an inquiry into it.The incident took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020