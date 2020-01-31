PowerGrid Q3 net up 14 pc at Rs 2,672 cr

State-run Power Grid Corporation on Friday posted nearly 14 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,672.03 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, mainly driven by higher revenues. The company consolidated net profit was Rs 2,345.97 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2018, a BSE filing said.

According to the statement total income of the company rose to Rs 9,541.13 crore in the third quarter, from Rs 8,878.73 crore a year ago. The company's consolidated net profit in April-December this fiscal also rose to Rs 7,745.93 crore from Rs 6,972.09 crore a year ago.

Its net profit was Rs 10,033.52 crore in 2018-19. The total income of the firm also increased to Rs 28,163.31 crore in first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 25,973.41 crore year ago.

During 2018-19, the total income of the firm stood at Rs 35,661.32 crore.

