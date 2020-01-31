Silver futures slump Rs 384 to Rs 46,530 per kg

Silver futures on Friday plunged by Rs 384 to Rs 46,530 per kg as participants cut down their bets taking weak cues from overseas markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery tumbled by Rs 384, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 46,530 per kg in a business turnover of 3,072 lots.

Besides, the white metal to be delivered in May fell by Rs 335, or 0.71 per cent, to Rs 47,050 per kg in 137 lots. In the international market, silver prices traded 0.82 per cent lower at USD 17.85 an ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

