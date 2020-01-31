World Bazaar to highlight outdoor furniture brand Skyline Design during India Design Show

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): When it comes to the world of designs in furniture, we all have a taste that governs our choices and with the global outreach, we all love the Spanish furniture designs that flow from Spain with love. We, more so, dream of owning the Spanish designed furniture too; and excitingly that dream is going to come true very soon. Yes, Skyline Design from Spain has brought in its fresh designs especially curated for the taste of India, by joining hands with none other than World Bazaar (www.worldbazaarindia.com) for its expansion.

You are sure to brew with joy on such collaboration on the top of that they are together going to participate in this year's India Design show, happening this February 13 to 16, 2020, at NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla, New Delhi. As it is already known, World Bazaar is the first and largest importer of the outdoor furniture from European countries, it has won the hearts of people by getting their favourite world-class designs handed over to them.

World Bazaar was established in the year 2003 and started its operations from the famous luxury furniture market of MG Road, New Delhi. You only have to explore their store once and you'll find plenty of classic designs carved out especially to enhance the beauty of your home or garden. World Bazaar prides itself to sell the best of lounge sofas, dining tables, chairs and shade parasols from the top premium brands available. They have carved out a niche in selling outdoor heaters, solar lights, lamps and many more accessories in order to give you the right decor for your outdoor patio.

World Bazaar has added another feather in their cap by collaborating with as well as introducing the Spanish giant Skyline Designs, for the first time in India. Yes, make that space for more decor at your home already! "Skyline Design is synonymous with a comprehensive portfolio of durable, contemporary and elegant outdoor furniture. In addition, their furniture is 100 per cent eco -friendly, UV and chemical resistant, all weather-proof and maintenance-free," quoted Randip Dhingra, MD, World Bazaar.

"Our range of furniture includes dining sets, sofas, bar sets, sun-deck loungers and occasional. Each piece of furniture is completely handwoven with premium wickers (Viro®, Ecolene® and Rehau®) from Europe. Their cushions are made of Quick Dry FoamTM (commonly referred to as QDF) with covers sewn from Sunbrella® fabric which comes in a large variety of colours," added Dhingra. We should definitely be excited buying the words of Dhingra, and see this dream coming true only at India design show, which is happening from February 13 to 16, 2020, at NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla, New Delhi.

India design is an exciting exhibition that showcases and introduces international brands and national brands of premium quality, wherein we already know that World Bazaar is a top-notch brand, the collaboration of World Bazaar with Skyline Design in integration with India Design is definitely going to steal the show, and we cannot wait for it to happen. So, what are you thinking about? Go grab the furniture with your favourite Spanish design, by none other than Skyline Design at the World Bazaar Stall in India Design Show, 2020.

