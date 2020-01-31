Launch of chopper services to Gauchar, Chinyalisaur on Feb 8: U'khand govt official

Helicopter services from Dehradun's Sahastradhara helipad to Gauchar and Chinyalisaur will begin on February 8, an Uttarakhand government advisor said on Friday. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will launch the services under the UDAN scheme, the government's aviation advisor Captain Deep Shrivastava said.

The services will benefit pilgrims on Chardham yatra as Gauchar is situated on way to Badrinath in Chamoli district and Chinyalisaur is on the route to Gangotri in Uttarkashi district. The six-seater double engine helicopter services between the locations will be operated by Heritage Aviation Pvt Ltd, he said.

The fare for one person from Sahastradhara to Gauchar will be Rs 4,120 while the price of a ticket from Sahastradhara to Chinyalisaur will be Rs 3,350. Helicopter services from Sahastradhara to Gauchar and Chinyalisaur will be flown twice a day, the advisor said.

