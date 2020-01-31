IEX net profit falls marginally to Rs 41.69 cr in Q3

The Indian Energy Exchange's (IEX) consolidated net profit dipped marginally by over 2 percent to Rs 41.69 crore in the December 2019 quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. Its consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 42.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, a BSE filing said on Friday.

The company's total income declined to Rs 69.42 crore in the third quarter, from Rs 76.91 crore a year ago. The IEX's consolidated net profit in the April-December 2019 period stood at Rs 130.10 crore as compared with Rs 127.18 crore a year ago. Its consolidated net profit for 2018-19 was Rs 165.03 crore.

The firm's total income in the first nine months of the current fiscal also declined to Rs 217.80 crore from Rs 226.32 crore a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

