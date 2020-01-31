Left Menu
Noida Authority clears Rs 684 cr for Convention and Habitat Centre

  • PTI
  • Noida
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 20:03 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 20:03 IST
The Noida Authority on Friday approved development of a new golf course, club, heliport and adventure sports zone and also gave its go ahead to the construction of a Convention and Habitat Centre, officials said. The decisions were taken during the 198th board meeting of the authority held at its headquarters here.

Noida Authority Chairman Alok Tandon, its CEO Ritu Maheshwari and CEOs of Greater Noida Authority Narendra Bhooshan and Yamuna Expressway Authority Arun Vir Singh were present during the meeting. "Altogether 47 proposals, including supplementary, were made during the meeting out of which 45 were approved," the authority said in a statement.

"A tentative budget of Rs 96 crore has been approved for the golf course and the club in Sector 151, while the estimates are yet to be made for the heliport and the adventure sports zone. M/s RT and Associate Pvt limited has been selected as a consultant for the project," it said. "As per initial assessment, a sum of Rs 684 crore has been approved for the Noida Convention and Habitat Centre in Sector 94 for social events," the authority said.

The 197th board meeting of the Noida Authority had taken place on September 28, 2019.

