Omega Seiki makes foray into EV space; unveils electric cargo vehicle
Auto component maker Omega Seiki on Friday announced its foray into electric mobility space with the unveiling of an electric three wheeled cargo vehicle to cater to the needs of e-commerce and B2B industry segments. Available in two trims, Singha and Singha Max, the vehicle comes with a range of 100 km and a cargo capacity of 500 kg.
With lithium-ion 48 volt battery which generates a max torque of 80 NM, Singha and Singha Max offer top speed of 30 kmph and 60 kmph, respectively. "The company has set up a manufacturing facility in Faridabad with an annual capacity of 12,000 vehicles in the first phase," Omega Seiki Managing Director Deb Mukherji said in a statement.
Subsequently, the company will add capacity in other locations, he added. "The investment will be around Rs 200 crore in multiple phases," Mukherji said.
The Delhi-based company will commence bookings for the model during the upcoming Auto Expo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Omega Seiki
- Deb Mukherji
- Faridabad
- Delhi