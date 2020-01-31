Left Menu
Development News Edition

CR AC local debut: Stampede-like scene, chaos at Thane station

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 20:37 IST
CR AC local debut: Stampede-like scene, chaos at Thane station

Chaos and stampede-like situation prevailed at suburban Thane station on Friday, as commuters thronged to board the air-conditioned local on the first day of its regular run. The AC train services started from the early hours of the day, but the problem arose after 8 am, when the peak hour rush began on Mumbai's suburban rail network.

According to eyewitnesses, passengers thronged the station to board the train, causing a stampede-like situation on platforms. The train's automated doors would not close because of overcrowding, a commuter said.

Similar scenes were witnessed at all stations, causing the situation to deteriorate further. Anticipating such a situation, CR deployed security personnel inside and outside the train, but the crowd seemed to have gotten the better of them.

The ensuing chaos also led to delay in the scheduled train services by 15 to 20 minutes during the morning peak hours, a railway official said. "We are appealing to people not to board the AC train without a valid ticket, so the doors of the train close without any problem," chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

Security will be beefed up further inside and outside the train at Thane station during the evening peak hours from 4.30 onwards, he added. Passengers said CR had replaced a regular service with the AC one during peak hour and this had caused over-crowding.

"There was hardly any space to move on the platforms. Morning peak hour was disrupted due to the introduction of the AC local. CR should have introduced the AC service in a new time slot rather than replacing a regular peak hour service," said an irate commuter.

Another passenger said the 9:19am AC local departed at 9:45am, and this delay hit the schedule of normal services on the line, with trains running 15-20 minutes behind schedule in the morning, leading to crowding at Thane and subsequent stations on the route. Incidentally Thane is one of the country's most crowded stations with daily footfalls running into several lakhs.

CR officials admitted that the AC local caused over- crowding once morning peak hour rush started on the network at 8am. An official said the delay was because of non-closure of the AC trains's doors due to overcrowding.

CR authorities did not disclose the number of tickets sold for the AC local on its first day as a regular service but sources said the number was around 100. The Central Railway will operate 16 services of the AC local on Trans-Harbour line between Thane-Nerul, Thane-Panvel and Thane-Vashi stations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

USA Gymnastics offers Nassar victims $215 mil to settle claims

New York, Jan 31 AFP USA Gymnastics has offered 215 million 194 million euros to victims of sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar to settle legal claims, a plan the attorney for more than 200 women called unconscionable. ...

Lt Gen Joshi to take over as GOC Northern Command Saturday

Decorated Army officer Lieutenant General Y K Joshi will take over the charge as the GOC-in-C of Northern Command in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur on Saturday, a defence spokesman said on Friday. Lt Gen Joshi was commissioned into the 13 Jamm...

Bitter sweet symphony: EU anthem tops UK download chart

London, Jan 31 AFP As Britain starts life outside the European Union, pro-EU diehards could at least claim a tiny consolation victory on Friday in the weekly pop charts. Having fought a titanic political contest for three years over Brexit,...

New York health commissioner says no confirmed coronavirus case in NYC

Jan 31 Reuters - New York Health commissioner said on Friday there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.Eight precincts in Queens and New York were warned early on Friday to be careful if visiting Elmhurst Hospital over a poss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020