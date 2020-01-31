Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moody's downgrades Nayara Energy to Ba3 with negative outlook

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 20:44 IST
Moody's downgrades Nayara Energy to Ba3 with negative outlook

Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded the ratings of Nayara Energy to Ba3 from Ba2 and also changed the outlook to negative from stable. Formerly Essar Oil, Nayara is controlled by the Russian state-owned lender VTB and oil giant Rosneft along with a clutch of funds after they bought the debt-laden Ruias out in August 2017 for over USD 13 billion.

"The downgrade to Ba3 reflects the significant deterioration in Nayara's corporate family credit metrics, driven largely by the weak refining margin environment in Asia," Moody's said in a note. The weak industry conditions are reflected in the Singapore benchmark refining margins, which declined to around UD3.4/bbl for the June 2019 quarter, from USD4.9/bbl in FY19 and USD 7.2/bbl in FY18, the agency noted.

"The weakness in refining margins is attributable to weak product demand as well as high differential between Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude prices, which kept feedstock cost elevated for Asian refiners,” it added. Nayara's operating performance was further affected by the planned maintenance shutdown in December, leading to lower throughput and capacity utilisation.

In addition, the implementation of new accounting standards has resulted in higher leverage and further weakened the credit metrics, the report said. Nayara's leverage increased to 6.3x for last 12 months to June 2019 from 3.9x in FY18, and interest cover declined to 1.5x from 2.1x over the same period.

However, tightening regulations on the use of heavy fuel oil in the shipping industry from January 2020 will result in an increase in demand for middle distillates and thus lead to some recovery in refining margins, the note said. "We expect Nayara to benefit from the new regulations given its high proportion of light and middle distillate output," it said, adding in addition, the expansion of its fuel retail network along with the deployment of surplus cash towards debt reduction will support further improvement in its profitability and credit metrics.

"While we expect Nayara's credit metrics to improve over the next 12-18 months, they will continue to remain weakly positioned ," the note said, adding in particular, the leverage is expected to improve to 4.7x by March 2021, and the interest cover to around 1.8x over the same period. Negative outlook reflects that the regional refining margin environment continues to remain uncertain and could delay improvement in Nayara's credit metrics from current levels, the note concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

USA Gymnastics offers Nassar victims $215 mil to settle claims

New York, Jan 31 AFP USA Gymnastics has offered 215 million 194 million euros to victims of sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar to settle legal claims, a plan the attorney for more than 200 women called unconscionable. ...

Lt Gen Joshi to take over as GOC Northern Command Saturday

Decorated Army officer Lieutenant General Y K Joshi will take over the charge as the GOC-in-C of Northern Command in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur on Saturday, a defence spokesman said on Friday. Lt Gen Joshi was commissioned into the 13 Jamm...

Bitter sweet symphony: EU anthem tops UK download chart

London, Jan 31 AFP As Britain starts life outside the European Union, pro-EU diehards could at least claim a tiny consolation victory on Friday in the weekly pop charts. Having fought a titanic political contest for three years over Brexit,...

New York health commissioner says no confirmed coronavirus case in NYC

Jan 31 Reuters - New York Health commissioner said on Friday there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.Eight precincts in Queens and New York were warned early on Friday to be careful if visiting Elmhurst Hospital over a poss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020