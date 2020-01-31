Skoda Auto sets up software centres to support India 2.0 project

European auto major Skoda Auto on Friday announced setting up of dedicated software development centres in Pune and Gurugram besides a DigiLab at Pune to support Skoda Auto Volkswagen's 'India 2.0' project. The DigiLab at Pune is the fourth one in the world by the company after Prague (Czech), Bejing and Tel Aviv, a release said.

The India innovation hub will be working closely with the other three hubs across geographies, it said. Skoda's DigiLab is an idea workshop aims advancing the development of pioneering connectivity and mobility services while the software developments centre will support the groups global IT requirements and digital solution.

Both are integral to the India 2.0 project – a Skoda Auto-led market strategy for the entire Volkswagen Group in the Indian market, the release stated. The India 2.0 project, which entails an investment Rs 8,000 crore is aimed at strengthening its presence in the domestic market with India-specific car models through a dedicated platform.

"With Skoda Auto DigiLab, we are consistently expanding our global network. India is among the innovation drivers when it comes to digitalisation. "The majority of our customers in India have grown up with smartphones and expect tailor-made mobility services and seamless connectivity in the car. This is exactly what we are undertaking at our new igiLab in partnership with local high-tech companies," Skoda Auto Chief Executive Officer, Bernhard Maier said in the release.

The DigiLab will support the core business of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India by developing digital and mobility solutions while the software development solution established by Volkswagen IT Services India Private Limited to support Skoda's IT requirements globally and develop digital solutions. The services, as well as digital and mobility solutions developed by the two new units, will benefit all Volkswagen Group brands --Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini -- in India, it added.

The dedicated Software Development Centre with offices in Gurugram and Pune will develop programme applications and digital solutions that create an even more diverse customer experience for car buyers in India and is working for all of the Volkswagen Group brands present on the Indian market, as per the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.