Circular City Funding Guide launched to support urban circular projects

The Guide was initiated by the Urban Agenda Partnership on Circular Economy and developed by EIB and external experts mobilized by the European Investment Advisory Hub, in cooperation with a working group of stakeholders.

It aims to fill important information and financing gap as the number of available funding programs dedicated to circular projects as well as the awareness of these funds is insufficient. Image Credit: Twitter(@EIB)

On Friday 31 January, the Circular City Funding Guide was launched at the Cities Forum in Porto (Portugal). The Guide is an online platform designed to support municipalities, businesses and other urban actors in their transition to a circular economy. It aims to fill important information and financing gap as the number of available funding programs dedicated to circular projects as well as the awareness of these funds is insufficient. It will do so by providing, on one hand, knowledge about the different sources of funding available to cities and the specific conditions to access them, and, on the other hand, information for funders on how to screen, select, monitor and support circular economy projects.

The Guide was initiated by the Urban Agenda Partnership on Circular Economy and developed by EIB and external experts mobilized by the European Investment Advisory Hub, in cooperation with a working group of stakeholders. The website contains extensive information on circular frontrunners, available funding sources (presenting 100+ sources), and approaches on how to set-up a circular funding programme. In addition, the user can benefit from various informative case studies, a dedicated glossary and a comprehensive resources library.

EIB Vice-President Emma Navarro, responsible for Climate and Environment, said: "European cities are home to around 75% of the European population. As such, their concentration of people, businesses and material flows makes them excellent engines for the circular economy. The Circular City Funding Guide developed by the European Investment Bank through the European Investment Advisory Hub provides an extensive funding toolbox to help get urban circular economy projects off the ground. By minimizing waste and promoting the reuse of resources, cities are reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to a better environment."

