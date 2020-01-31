Banking services hit as employees go on strike in Rajasthan

Banking services were hit in Rajasthan as employee unions went on a two-day nationwide strike from Friday to press for wage revision and other demands. Leaders of bank unions claimed that around 30,000 employees and officials in the state remained on strike.

In support of the nationwide bank strike, hundreds of bank personnel in the state capital gathered in front of Allahabad Bank near Ambedkar Circle to lodge a protest. The key demands of banking employees include early settlement of salaries, five-day week working in banks, special allowances to be added to basic salary, pension reforms, hike in family pension, income tax on all the benefits of retirement besides others.

State Convener of United Forum of Bank Unions and leader of All India Bank Employees Association claimed in a statement that the strike affected the turnover of Rs 10,000 crore in the state and around 30,000 employees and officials protested to press for their demands. He said that a memorandum was submitted to the Secretary to the Governor regarding various demands of the employees.

Mishra said that the striking workers will gather in front of Allahabad Bank at 1030 hrs on Saturday where demonstrations and meetings will be held.

