WRAPUP 13-U.S. ramps up antivirus measures at border as impact spreads

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 02:57 IST
  • Created: 01-02-2020 02:57 IST
The United States ramped up its response to the coronavirus epidemic on Friday, saying it would halt entry to the country of foreign nationals who had been to China within the 14-day incubation period.

That measure followed on from an earlier travel warning, that raised China to the same level as Afghanistan and Iraq and angered Beijing. Originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the flu-like virus first identified earlier in January has resulted in 213 deaths in China, according to Chinese health authorities. Wuhan and the surrounding region of Hubei are in virtual quarantine.

More than 9,800 people have been infected in China and more than 130 cases reported in at least 25 other countries and regions, with Russia, Britain, Sweden and Italy all reporting their first cases on Thursday or Friday. The World Health Organization said on Thursday that the epidemic constituted a public health emergency of international concern, a designation that triggers tighter global containment measures and coordination.

"Following the World Health Organization decision, I have today declared that the coronavirus represents a public health emergency in the United States," U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said at a news conference on Friday afternoon. As of Sunday, U.S. citizens who had been in Hubei would undergo compulsory quarantine, he said. Foreign nationals who had traveled in China in the last 14 days would be denied entry, he said, citing the need to relieve pressure on authorities.

The move will likely anger Beijing, which has only just started to mend tattered trade ties with Washington. Earlier on Friday, it criticized the U.S. travel warning. "The World Health Organization urged countries to avoid travel restrictions, but very soon after that, the United States did the opposite," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. "It's truly mean."

Other countries have also advised citizens to put off non-urgent travel to China or restricted entry to flights to and from China. After reporting its first two cases of the illness, Russia on Friday restricted direct flights to China, its biggest trade partner. Singapore, a major travel hub in Asia, stopped entry of passengers with a recent history of travel to China and also suspended visas for Chinese passport holders.

Italy had also said it is closing air traffic with China. Many airlines have chosen to cancel or reduce flights, with airline crews pressuring carriers to act.

U.S. carriers Delta Air Lines and American Airlines became the latest major airlines to suspend flights after the U.S. travel advisory. Governments around the world are evacuating citizens from Hubei. A plane with 83 British and 27 foreign nationals landed in Britain on Friday, while the United States issued a quarantine order for 195 Americans evacuated to California this week. Japan, with 14 confirmed cases, has sent three flights to bring citizens home.

The virus has an incubation of between one and 14 days, and there are some limited signs it may also be able to spread before any symptoms show. GLOBAL REVERBERATIONS

With major fallout inevitable for China's economy, which is the world's second largest, global shares were heading for their biggest weekly losses since August on Friday. The outbreak could "reverberate globally," Moody's said.

In the latest impact to big name corporations, South Korea's Hyundai Motor said it planned to halt production of a sport utility vehicle this weekend due to a supply disruption caused by the outbreak. Sangyong Motor said it would idle its plant in the South Korean city of Pyeongtaek from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12 for the same reason. Home appliance maker Electrolux issued a similar warning.

French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said its three plants in Wuhan will remain closed until mid-February. However, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said the WHO did not support travel or trade curbs. Tedros reiterated in a series of tweets on Friday that his organization had confidence in China's capacity to control the 2019-nCoV virus.

"We would've seen many more #2019nCoV cases outside China by now, and probably deaths, if it were not for the government’s efforts and the progress they've made to protect their own people and the world," he tweeted. "Travel restrictions can cause more harm than good by hindering info-sharing and medical supply chains and harming economies. We urge countries and companies to make evidence-based, consistent decisions."

VIRUS EPICENTER The roughly 60 million residents of Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital, have had movements curbed to try and slow the spread of the disease. But some people were leaving and entering the area by foot on a bridge over the Yangtze river, a Reuters witness said, and infections have jumped in two cities flanking Wuhan.

China's statistics show just over 2% of infected people have died, suggesting the virus is less deadly than the 2002-2003 outbreak of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). No deaths have been reported outside China.

But economists say its financial impact could be bigger than SARS, which killed about 800 people at an estimated cost of $33 billion to the global economy, since China's share of the world economy is now far greater. The WHO has reported at least eight cases of human-to-human transmission - as opposed to people coming infected from China - in four countries: the United States, Germany, Japan and Vietnam. Thailand said it too had such a case.

