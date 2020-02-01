Canara Bank MD, CEO R A Sankara Narayanan retires

Public sector lender Canara Bank on Saturday said its Managing Director and CEO R A Sankara Narayanan has retired.

"RA Sankara Narayanan, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank has retired from the services of the Bank on 31st January 2020, on his attaining the age of superannuation," Canara Bank said in a filing to BSE.

Shares of Canara Bank were trading at Rs 204.50 apiece on BSE, up 0.99 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

