Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gifts on Air makes survival tough for Magicpin and Nearbuy

After a huge success in partnerships with automobile, telecom, electronics, furniture, gymnasiums and other industries, Gifts on Air has now started a new vertical which is collaborating with hotels, restaurants and salons to give their customers a 100 per cent gift-voucher on every bill, the most innovative and evolved kind of solution to retain and acquire new customers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 13:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 13:54 IST
Gifts on Air makes survival tough for Magicpin and Nearbuy
Arvind Yadav - Chief Executive Operations. Image Credit: ANI

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): After a huge success in partnerships with automobile, telecom, electronics, furniture, gymnasiums and other industries, Gifts on Air has now started a new vertical which is collaborating with hotels, restaurants and salons to give their customers a 100 per cent gift-voucher on every bill, the most innovative and evolved kind of solution to retain and acquire new customers. With almost 82 per cent of the restaurants being closed in the last 15 years within two years of operation, any new venture would need a solution so fresh that it would attract the customers.

Their idea is simple. Give the customer 100 per cent of their food bill as gift back voucher from where they can get branded clothing and accessories for the full amount of what they have spent on their bill, without paying a single additional rupee. "The benefits that I got here are certainly a lot more than what Magicpin, Nearbuy, dine-out or any other reward solution offer to a customer, Gifts on Air has no terms and conditions attached, while others have a lot of them," said Vishal, an engineering student, while telling his experience.

"Can you imagine I got my full money back as gift vouchers from the restaurant to buy myself the best-branded fashion wear, certified jewellery, books, mobile accessories and other 10,000 plus products to choose from, I would love to go for the same restaurant again," he added. Gifts on Air has technically altered the terms 'mouth publicity' and 'reward' because the existing customers are already spreading the word for them. Their diversity of partners varies from local joints to five-stars spreading across PAN India.

"It won't be long before the company takes over the market and demolishes the companies like Nearbuy, Magic pin and Dine-out." said an expert. The goodwill of the company is not just limited to the customers but the partners like the way they work. One of the restaurant owners told us that the customers not only got their gifts with the 100 per cent gift back, but also won the trust of the restaurant which later resulted in an increase in the footfall of the restaurant.

We are also told that not only the customers and restaurant owners, but also the staff of companies like Magic pin and Nearbuy have willingly started moving towards Gifts on Air "Earlier what we used to get was online orders, in bulk which used to pay a high toll on our budget and also we saw a huge decrement in the footfall after Swiggy and Zomato came into play, but after Gifts on Air, people are actually stepping out of their houses and are gathering at eat-outs, plus they are more than satisfied when the whole "100 per cent cashback gift voucher" scheme moves the game into their side of profit and the people are actually contented after they redeem the vouchers and bought gifts for themselves out of all the branded material available at Gifts On Air," said another restaurateur.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

To shoo away monkeys, villagers in UP's Shahjahanpur dress up as bears

Locals in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur district have devised a novel way to drive away monkeys, with some of them dressing up as bears. The problem of monkeys at Sikandarpur Afghan village under Jalalabad tehsil became so rampan...

International bullion exchange to be set up at IFSC in GIFT City: FM

The government on Saturday proposed to set up an international bullion exchange at IFSC in GIFT City, which will lead to better price discovery of gold, create more jobs and enhance Indias position in such market. With the approval of the r...

Arab FMs meet in Cairo to discuss Trump's Mideast plan

Arab foreign ministers are meeting Saturday in Egypts capital to discuss a White House plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that would grant the Palestinians limited self-rule in parts of the occupied West Bank while allowing Is...

Cricket-India fined for slow over-rate in win over New Zealand

India have been fined 40 of their match fee for a slow over-rate during their fourth T20 win over New Zealand, the International Cricket Council ICC said on Saturday. Match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanctions after Virat Kohlis side w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020