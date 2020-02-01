Left Menu
Development News Edition

International bullion exchange to be set up at IFSC in GIFT City: FM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 15:48 IST
International bullion exchange to be set up at IFSC in GIFT City: FM

The government on Saturday proposed to set up an international bullion exchange at IFSC in GIFT City, which will lead to better price discovery of gold, create more jobs and enhance India’s position in such market. "With the approval of the regulator, GIFT City would set up an International Bullion Exchange(s) in GIFT-IFSC as an additional option for trade by global market participants," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget for 2020-21.

This will enable India to enhance its position worldwide, create jobs, and will lead to better price discovery of gold, she added. The country's only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) is in GIFT City near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

IFSC has the potential to become a centre of international finance and high end data processing, the minister added. It has 19 insurance entities and 40 banking entities. IFSC has also provided for setting up of precious metals testing laboratories and refining facilities.

This announcement is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that GIFT City would become a price setter in some of the world's largest traded instruments in the next 10 years. "We welcome the announcement in today's Union Budget on setting up of an International Bullion Exchange at GIFT IFSC," said Tapan Ray, MD and Group CEO at GIFT City.

"Finance Minister has re-emphasised the importance of GIFT IFSC as an emerging global financial services hub. The policy pronouncement regarding GIFT IFSC gives a tremendous boost to investor confidence both in India and abroad," he added. V Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO of India International Exchange said they are keen to set up the international bullion exchange at GIFT IFSC.

The finance minister said in recent years there has been a surge in trading volumes of Indian rupee in the offshore financial centres. The government and the Reserve Bank have taken various measures to permit Rupee derivatives to be traded at IFSC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court asks Subramanian Swamy to bring documents relating to National Herald case

A Delhi court on Saturday asked BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to bring two documents relating to the complaint filed with the Ministry of Urban Development and Income Tax Department in connection with the National Herald case. Additional Chi...

Owaisi condemns arrest of school headmistress, student's

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday condemned the arrest of a school headmistress and a students mother in Karnataka for alleged involvementin staging a drama at the institution, portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor ligh...

Union budget offers new services without addnl taxes, says CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday hailed the Union Budget for offering many new services and amenities without proposing additional taxes on the people. I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a...

Budget fails to address major concerns of realty sector, say developers

Real estate developers and property consultants expressed disappointment on the Budget for the next fiscal, saying it failed to address the huge liquidity concern of the sector and did not provide any major incentives to boost sluggish hous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020