Govt unveils measures in Budget to facilitate growth of MSMEs, reduce compliance burden

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 17:22 IST
The government on Saturday unveiled measures aimed at facilitating growth of the country's micro, small and medium enterprises and reducing their compliance burden, including raising the turnover threshold for audit of their accounts to Rs 5 crore and a scheme to provide subordinate debt to MSME entrepreneurs. Unveiling the 2010-21 budgetary proposals in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underlined the importance of MSMEs saying they are vital for keeping the wheels of the economy moving and also for creating employment opportunities.

"Currently, only businesses having a turnover of more than Rs 1 crore are required to get their books of accounts audited by an accountant. In order to reduce compliance burden on small retailers, traders, shopkeepers who comprise the MSME sector, I propose to raise by five times the turnover threshold for audit from the existing rupees one crore to five crore," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget 2020-21. She said a scheme will be introduced to provide subordinate debt to MSME entrepreneurs.

Besides, the government has also asked the Reserve Bank to extend the debt restructuring window for micro, small and medium enterprises by a year to March 31, 2021, Sitharaman said. "An app-based invoice financing loans product will be launched. This will obviate the problem of delayed payments and consequential cash flow mismatches for the MSMEs," said the Finance Minister.

She said, necessary amendments will be made to the Factor Regulation Act 2011 to enable non banking financial companies (NBFCs) to extend invoice financing to the MSMEs through TReDS, thereby enhancing their economic and financial sustainability. "Working capital credit remains a major issue for MSMEs. It is proposed to introduce a scheme to provide subordinate debt for entrepreneurs of MSMEs. This subordinate debt to be provided by banks would count as quasi equity and would be fully guaranteed through the Credit Guarantee Trust for the Medium and Small Entrepreneurs," Sitharaman observed.

TReDS is an institutional mechanism to facilitate the trade receivable financing of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from corporate buyers through multiple financiers. Highlighting that more than five lakh MSMEs have permitted from restructuring of debt permitted by RBI in the last year, she said the restructuring window was to end on March 31, 2020, but the government has asked RBI to consider extending this window till March 31, 2021.

Noting that many mid-size companies are successful domestically but not in export markets, Sitharaman said the government proposes to extend hand-holding support for technology upgradations, R&D, business strategy etc for selected sectors such as pharmaceuticals, auto components and others. "A scheme of Rs 1,000 crore will be anchored by EXIM Bank together with SIDBI. Both these institutions would contribute Rs 50 crore each. This Rs 100 crore would be achieved towards equity and technical assistance. Debt funding of Rs 900 crore from banks would be made available," she said.

