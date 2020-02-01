Women, poor, farmers and middle class at centre of Budget: Pradhan

The Union Budget for 2019-20 is focused on women, middle-class, farmers and poor, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the next fiscal in Parliament in the morning.

"Thank FM @nsitharaman ji for a historic budget, which perfectly embodies the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas by keeping Gareeb, Kisan, Mahila and the Aam-Aadmi at the centre of her #Budget as well as positively touching every section of society. #JanJanKaBudget," Steel Minister Pradhan said in a tweet. The budget focuses on economic development, boosting income and enhancing purchasing power for all. This budget will open up new vistas for a vibrant Indian economy and strives to give impetus to Indian spirit of entrepreneurship, he said in another tweet.

Pradhan also said "...the #JanJanKaBudget gives further impetus to India's march towards a gas-based economy. Expansion of National Gas Grid from the existing 16,200 km to 27,000 km will further enhance access of #NaturalGas in the country." From Saraswati Sindhu civilisation to artificial intelligence and machine learning, the budget connects the ancient to the current and lays down a roadmap of New Economy of the future driven by technology, innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit of young India, he said.

He further tweeted "Woven around the theme of aspirational India, economic development for all and creating a caring society, this #JanJanKaBudget will go a long way in enhancing prosperity and ease of living for our citizens helping them realise their aspirations. #NewIndia." PTI ABI MR MR

