Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tourism sector expects budget proposals to boost industry

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 18:50 IST
Tourism sector expects budget proposals to boost industry

Welcoming the Budget, travel and tourism industry on Saturday said the proposed measures will further boost the sector and create a new momentum. The budget has seen encouraging focus intended to give an impetus to the travel and tourism sector with the allocation of Rs 2,500 crore, Thomas Cook chairman Madhavan Menon said.

"A far reaching and long term initiative that I welcome is the budget announcement to set up an Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation with the status of a deemed university. This is an imperative towards education and skill development of the tourism sector that contributes 10 per cent to GDP. "The move is expected to provide employment to nearly 53 million, directly and indirectly by 2029," he said.

FCM Travel Solutions managing director Rakshit Desai said the budget reflects a potential for growth in both domestic as well as inbound tourism. "We see a clear focus on revitalising the aviation and tourism sectors which will also boost employment generation. Several initiatives like enhancing the role of AI and machine learning will make the industry more technologically competent and help us become future ready," he added.

The budget allocation of Rs 3,100 crore for developing five archaeological sites as iconic tourism sites with on-site museums along with a tribal museum in Jharkhand will positively impact the industry in the coming years, he added. Sterling Holidays chairman Ramesh Ramanathan said the industry is happy with the budget proposals, which have a multiplier effect across the board.

"The Rs 2,500-crore allocation for tourism promotion, the sector will receive the desired boost," he added. Deloitte India Partner Sameer Wadhwa said proposed Indian Institute if Heritage and Culture will help provide trained manpower for the tourism industry.

"Coupled with greater emphasis on Udaan scheme, this will have a positive impact on travel and hospitality sector. Plans for developing new archaeological sites as world class tourism centres will boost the sector especially the inbound to promote India as a travel destination," he added. SOTC managing director Vishal Suri said  the proposal to build 100 more airports by 2024 under the Udaan scheme, and introducing more Tejas-type trains will help connect tourist destinations.

The Rs 1.7 lakh crore allocation for transport infrastructure will revitalise the untapped and unexplored destinations in the country, he said. Suri also said the new personal income tax regime will put more disposable income in the hands of individuals, leading to more consumer spends and help consumption across sectors, especially tourism," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

New income tax regime big disincentive to investment: Analysts

Tax experts and analysts on Saturday said the optionality clause in the new income tax budget proposal is a big disincentive for investment in tax-saving instruments, which will dampen the markets and have ripple effects across all asset cl...

Telecom industry rues absence of relief on levies, taxes for stressed sector

The telecom industry on Saturday expressed disappointment at the Budget not spelling out any relief in levies and taxes for the severely-distressed sector saddled with Rs 1.47 lakh crore in unpaid statutory dues, and rued that it did not re...

UPDATE 4-India steps up farm support, offers tax cuts to revive faltering growth

India sought to boost growth in a federal budget on Saturday that raised spending on farms and expressways and offered cuts in personal taxes, but the measures fell short of market expectations and battered stocks. Prime Minister Narendra M...

Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan-communique

The Arab League rejected U.S. President Donald Trumps Middle East peace plan at a meeting of foreign ministers in Cairo on Saturday, saying it would not lead to a just peace deal.The Arab League will not cooperate with the United States to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020