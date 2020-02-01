Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amul chief: Kisan rail, lower tax on coops to boost investment, create jobs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 19:00 IST
Amul chief: Kisan rail, lower tax on coops to boost investment, create jobs

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which sells products under the Amul brand, has welcomed the budget proposals to launch a Kisan Rail, doubling of artificial insemination targets, and providing tax benefits for cooperative societies which will lead to job creation and boost investment in the dairy sector. The Union budget has announced a plan to run a Kisan Rail to provide refrigerated coaches in trains. For the dairy sector, the budget has also announced plans to increase artificial insemination so that milk productivity increases.

The budget also offers cooperative societies an option to be taxed at 22 per cent plus 10 per cent surcharge and 4 per cent cess with no exemption/deductions. The proposed Kisan Rail will reduce time and cost of perishable items like milk. Doubling of artificial insemination target and elimination of foot and mouth disease and brucellosis by 2025 will increase productivity and reduce production cost for dairy farmers,” GCMMF managing director RS Sodhi said.

The move will bring more investments in dairy sector which will increase farmers bargaining power to get better prices for their produce. If done properly, it will create 80 lakh jobs in rural areas and 16 lakh jobs in cities, he added. Sodhi also welcomed the move to reduce income tax for cooperative societies to 22 per cent from 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, the country's first international financial services centre Gift City, has welcomed the proposed international bullion exchange at IFSC. “This will lead to better price discovery of gold, create more jobs and further enhance the country's position in the bullion market,” said Gift City managing director Tapan Ray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.Here is the latest on their plans in alphabetical orderAIR CANADAAir Canada said on Jan. 28 it was canceling select flights to China.AIR FRANCEAir France s...

Ashok Gehlot says tension in country because govt doesn't know what citizens want

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the government did not know what people really expected of it, leading to protests and tensions in the country. Gehot was addressing a public meeting here to campaign for party ...

Budget directionless, has no plans to address unemployment: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Saturday termed the budget directionless and said it lacked a roadmap to address unemployment. He also claimed that the Centres revenue is constantly going down and asked how it will arrange for fund...

New income tax regime big disincentive to investment: Analysts

Tax experts and analysts on Saturday said the optionality clause in the new income tax budget proposal is a big disincentive for investment in tax-saving instruments, which will dampen the markets and have ripple effects across all asset cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020