Govt has given up on reviving economy, accelerating growth, creating jobs: Chidambaram

Slamming the Budget, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday gave it a score of zero to one out of 10 and asserted that the Modi government has given up on reviving the economy, accelerating growth or creating jobs. He said the government is in complete denial that the economy faces a "grave macro economic challenge" and there's nothing in the Budget that leads one to believe that growth will revive in 2020-21.

The claim of 6-6.5 per cent growth next year is "astonishing and even irresponsible", the former finance minister said at a press conference. "10 has got a 1 and 0, you can pick either of a number. I am okay with it," he told reporters when asked how much score on a scale of 10 would he give to the budget.

He said the government "does not believe" in reforms and certainly not in structural reforms as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has outrightly rejected every reform idea in the Economic Survey. "Did the FM read the Economic Survey? Was the chief economic adviser privy to the content of the Budget speech? I think the answer to both questions is in the negative," Chidambaram said.

There were multiple themes, segments and programmes in the Budget speech, leaving the listener dazed and confused, he claimed. "It was a laundry list of old (that is current) programmes. I am pretty certain that even the most loyal BJP MP or supporter cannot latch on to any idea or statement in the Budget speech and take it to the people," Chidambaram said.

If the ongoing programmes have failed the people, how can throwing more money into the ongoing programmes change anything, he asked. "The government has given up on reviving the economy or accelerating the growth rate or promoting private investment or increasing efficiency or creating jobs or winning a greater share of world trade," he said.

The Indian economy is demand-constrained and investment-starved, and the finance minister has not acknowledged these two challenges, and "that is a pity", he said. "You did not ask for such a budget and you did not deserve such a budget for voting the BJP to power. But you have to live with it until the government is forced to revisit it, as it did in 2019," Chidambaram said.

He asked how one could call it a budget about caring the society when food and fertilizers subsidies have been reduced. "I think this talk about caring society is more words than deeds. Once we drill into the numbers, we will know how caring they are or how uncaring they are." Asked about the new tax charter, the Congress leader asked what prompted the government to have such a charter in the first place. "I think a message has gone across the country that under this government, every department with investigative powers is a tool of oppression, is a tool of extortion and is a tool of harassment," he said.

Chidambaram said the president did not say a word on employment and in the Economic Survey, a chapter on employment is there but it makes extraordinary claims of new firms coming up. "Where are these firms? Are they on another planet, or are they in India?

"I think this budget has also done nothing to create jobs. The three job creating sectors are mining, construction and manufacture... There is nothing for mining, construction or manufacturing," he said. On dividend distribution tax, he said, "Now, they have abolished the DDT, obviously as a sop to corporates, especially foreign corporates and now they will have to go after the recipient of the dividend to collect the tax. So whether they succeed in collecting all the taxes is a mute point I am pretty certain that there will be a loss of revenue in substituting DDT by traditional tax on dividends."

"The finance minister failed miserably on marksmanship. In 2019-20 (the current year), she failed to meet any of the key BE targets - nominal GDP growth, fiscal deficit, net tax revenue collection, disinvestment revenue or total expenditure. There is no assurance that she will meet the targets set for 2020-21," the former finance minister said. Finance Minister Sitharaman announced cuts in personal income tax, extended tax benefits for affordable housing and gave relief to companies on payment of dividend in the Union Budget as the government looked to boost consumption to bring the economy out of the worst slowdown in 11 years.

