India welcomes return of Maldives to Commonwealth

India on Saturday congratulated the Maldives on its return to the Commonwealth as its 54th member. The Maldives had joined the Commonwealth in 1982 but withdrew its membership in 2016.

"India has always been a key supporter of Maldives' readmission and for it to play a larger role in international organizations and the comity of nations," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The Commonwealth is a key grouping of countries, most of which are former territories of the British Empire.

"We are committed to working closely with the Maldives on shared Commonwealth goals like development, democracy, and peace," the MEA said. It said India also acknowledges the efforts of the Maldivian government to participate actively in international organizations like the United Nations and increase its global profile as a democratic and dynamic country.

"India will continue working with the Maldives in achieving its democratic and developmental aspirations," the MEA said.

