Maldives Targets Debt and Fuel Dependence as ADB Sets Out Five-Year Support Plan

For Maldives, the cost of imported fuel and the pressure of public debt are closely connected to its ability to protect communities from rising seas and extreme weather. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has endorsed a new country partnership strategy for 2027–2031 that brings these challenges together, supporting stronger public finances, more secure energy supplies and greater resilience to natural hazards.

The five-year strategy centres on two linked priorities: improving fiscal management and diversifying energy sources through faster renewable energy adoption. Reducing dependence on imported fuel could lower the government's fuel subsidy bill, creating more room in public budgets for development needs, including investments that help the country withstand climate threats.

Stronger Finances for a Vulnerable Economy

Thiam Hee Ng, ADB's regional head for regional cooperation and integration, identified imported fuel dependence, debt pressures and intensifying extreme weather as major vulnerabilities. The strategy will support structural reforms and investments intended to strengthen the country's financial position and its capacity to manage future shocks, using public and private sector financing, technical assistance and knowledge support.

Planned institutional reforms cover better debt management, modernised revenue administration and stronger performance by state-owned enterprises. ADB will support efforts to reduce financial risks associated with energy and waste management utilities, addressing pressures that can place additional demands on already stretched public resources.

Cleaner Energy to Ease Fuel Dependence

Solar power, battery storage, waste-to-energy and electricity grid upgrades form part of the planned support for a more diverse energy mix. These investments are intended to accelerate renewable energy use and make electricity networks more reliable and efficient, helping Maldives reduce its exposure to imported fuel costs.

The connection between energy and government finances is central to the strategy: a smaller fuel subsidy burden could strengthen fiscal sustainability, and better management of public money could support investment in climate resilience. Digital transformation, expanded private sector participation and gender equality will run across ADB's support, shaping how reforms and investments are developed and delivered.

Building Resilience Through Shared Support

Rising sea levels, flooding, intense tropical storms and coastal erosion present serious risks for the Maldives, making resilience an essential part of its development planning. Limited fiscal space makes responding to those threats more difficult, giving added importance to reforms that improve the country's capacity to finance protection and prepare for future hazards.

The partnership strategy aligns with ADB's Strategy 2030 Midterm Review and the Maldivian government's long-term development priorities. ADB plans to strengthen collaboration with development partners, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, so financing and development activities fit together and support lasting results. The new strategy builds on a relationship dating to 1978; as of 31 December 2025, ADB had committed $606 million through 128 public and private sector loans, grants and technical assistance operations for the Maldives.