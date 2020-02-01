Bihar industry bodies give mixed reactions on Union Budget

Industry bodies and entrepreneurs of the state have expressed a mixed bag of reactions on the Union Budget 2020-21. The Bihar Industries Association (BIA) hailed the Budget and termed it a "welfare budget" meant to benefit the common man.

BIA President Ram Lall Khaitan said, "The Budget may not provide immediate benefits or reliefs but the measures announced in it will certainly help in picking up the growth momentum." The Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), which also welcomed the Budget, however sees the Budget as the one that may not help the country in getting out of the recession.

BCCI President P K Agrawal said the Budget announcements would benefit farmers and people hailing from the small and medium category, but expressed disappointment on Bihar getting nothing in the Budget. PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Bihar unit Chairman Satyajit Singh welcomed the Budget 2020-21, saying it has tried to reset the economy for growth.

The Bihar Entrepreneurs Association also welcomed the Budget saying it will boost incomes and enhance purchasing power. "The focus of the Budget on the agriculture sector with pinpointed 16 action points to double farmers' income by 2022 is highly encouraging. The focus on agriculture will create tremendous demand in the economy, boost manufacturing and services sector activities and rebound the economic growth trajectory of the country," BEA Secretary General Abhshek Singh said.

