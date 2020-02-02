Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cochin Shipyard gets 100pc control of 2 dry docks of Kolkata

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 18:37 IST
Cochin Shipyard gets 100pc control of 2 dry docks of Kolkata

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has taken 100 per cent stake in an SPV which it formed along with Hooghly Dock and Port Engineers Limited for modernisation and renovation of the two dry docks on western bank of the Hooghly river, an official said. The special purpose vehicle, Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Ltd (HCSL), was set up to bring new investors to revive the two ailing dry docks in Nazirgunj and Salkia, both in West Bengal's Howrah district.

The docks were under Hooghly Dock and Port Engineers. CSL held 74 per cent stake in the SPV while HDPE has 26 per cent share.

"We have acquired 26 per cent stake in the SPV from HDPE. Now, we hold 100 per cent stake in Hooghly Cochin Shipyard," CSL chairman and managing director Madhu S Nair said. With this acquisition of shares, HCSL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSL with a paid-up share capital of Rs 22 crore, he said.

The city-based shipmaker will be closed down and all the employees of it have been offered a "golden handshake" scheme, another official said. CSL has acquired 57, 20,000 equity shares of Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL) at a total consideration of Rs 5.06 crore, Nair said.

He said a modern shipyard is under construction at Nazirgunj at a cost of Rs 160 crore and the first phase of the project will be ready by October-November, 2020. The renovated dock will build vessels and barges meant for inland waterways..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of Lucknow, four police personnel suspended

A leader of a right-wing Hindu outfit was shot dead on Sunday while he was out on a morning to walk, barely a couple of kilometers away from the high-security Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in the heart of the state capital.Saffron-clad ...

Pak PM Imran Khan on two-day visit to Malaysia after missing Muslim nations summit

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur from Monday to placate the Malaysian leadership after he skipped a major summit of Muslim nations reportedly under pressure from Saudi Arabia. The Pakistan Fo...

Ronaldo penalty double sends Juventus six-points clear

Milan, Feb 2 AFP Cristiano Ronaldo stretched his scoring streak to nine consecutive league games with a penalty double on Sunday as Juventus bounced back from last weekends defeat to Napoli with a 3-0 win over Fiorentina. The Portuguese str...

Three test negative for coronavirus in Jaipur

Three persons who were admitted to a hospital here have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. They were admitted to the hospital on Saturday and were kept under observation.All three have tested negative for c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020