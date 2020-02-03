Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liberty General Insurance Introduces 'Pay for the Distance'- an Innovative Feature for Low Mileage Drivers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 10:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 10:25 IST
Liberty General Insurance Introduces 'Pay for the Distance'- an Innovative Feature for Low Mileage Drivers

Other innovative features such as Inbuilt Roadside Assistance Cover, Additional options under Voluntary Deductible, and No-fault protection will be provided as a bundle under the Company’s existing Private Car Package Policy

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India

Under IRDAI’s (Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India) Regulatory Sandbox initiative, Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (LGI), one of the leading general insurance companies in India has introduced a new and innovative feature ‘Pay for the Distance’ under its existing Private Car Package Policy. This feature has been developed keeping in mind the car owners who use their vehicles less frequently. This will now enable the customers to pay based on how much they drive. The new feature gives customers even more control over their insurance costs with the similar coverage in terms of perils and claim service offered by LGI.

‘Pay for the Distance’ feature will be applicable only for the Own Damage section of the policy. The company will continue to provide Third Party Liability protection throughout the policy period. The policy comes with a top-up feature wherein the policyholders have the option of reinstating the OD coverage by increasing the number of kilometers by paying an additional premium if the maximum kilometer limit opted under ‘Pay for the Distance’ is exhausted to ensure that he or she does not remain uninsured.

In addition to the above, in the form of a bundle of new features under the existing product, LGI will also provide the customers with additional Voluntary Deductible slabs & In-built Roadside Assistance cover.

No fault protection is yet another innovative feature through which the Company shall allow ‘No Claim Bonus’, as applicable to be retained by the insured in case of partial losses, at the time of renewal of the Policy, despite the occurrence of any loss or damage to the insured vehicle for the limited contingencies.

All these bundled features will be offered only to customers purchasing the policy directly from the Company through its online channel.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance Ltd. said, “LGI has always been at the forefront of innovating new products and features for its customers. ‘Pay for the Distance’, along with the host of new features will certainly find a lot of takers and make car insurance cost effective for those who do not use their vehicles as much. Further, this will give lower mileage drivers more transparency and control over their auto insurance.”

About Liberty General Insurance

Liberty General Insurance Ltd (LGI) is a joint venture between Liberty Citystate holdings PTE Ltd—a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer with over 900 offices across the world, headquartered in the U.S. —Enam Securities, and Diamond Dealtrade. LGI commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of 1100+ with presence across 100+ locations in 28 states. Its partner network consists of about 5100+ hospitals and more than 4300 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, fire and engineering insurance, marine insurance and other miscellaneous insurance products in India.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Passengers from Singapore, Thailand also being screened for

Air passengers arriving in Mumbai from Singapore and Thailand are also being screened now, besides China, for the coronavirus infection, a Maharashtra government official said on Monday. The state government has also decided to provide a t...

Tanzanian gays targeted and cut off from healthcare

Gay Tanzanian activist Tee, 34, recalls with nostalgia a time when Tanzania was like paradise for LGBT people -- before the 2015 election of President John Magufuli ushered in fear and persecution. Its all relative. Tanzania has long crimin...

Performance capture an egalitarian form of acting: Andy Serkis

Actor-director Andy Serkis, who was honoured at the Baftas 2020 for his pioneering work on performance capture, said this form of egalitarian acting is a great tool for artistes going ahead in the 21st century. He was presented the Bafta fo...

Virus worries wipe $420 bln off China's stock market

Investors erased 420 billion from Chinas benchmark stock index on Monday, sold the yuan and dumped commodities as fears about the spreading coronavirus and its economic impact drove selling on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020