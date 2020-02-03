Godrej Properties Q3 net up 9 pc at Rs 45 cr

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday reported a 9.2 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at 45.49 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted consolidated net profit (after tax) of Rs 41.63 crore in the year-ago period, Godrej Properties said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated income of the company during October-December quarter increased to Rs 517.47 crore, over Rs 430.70 crore in the year-ago period. Shares of Godrej Properties were trading at Rs 1,068 a piece on BSE, up 7.96 per cent from the previous close.

