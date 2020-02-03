CADD Centre launches courses in electric vehicles technology

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): CADD Centre, Asia's largest network of engineering design-training institutes, has launched courses in Electric Vehicle (EV) technology. The courses cover the entire spectrum of this emerging field, covering design, manufacturing, repair, maintenance and setting up of the charging infrastructure.

CADD Centre has introduced 12 courses to begin with. The courses include: Diploma in EV Battery Technology and Design, Diploma in Automotive Embedded Program, Diploma in EV Powertrain Design and Simulation, Diploma in EV Manufacturing, Diploma in EV Charging Infrastructure and Design, Diploma in EV Powertrain Design and Simulation, Diploma in EV Maintenance and Service, and Diploma in EV Designing and Aesthetics. Students of all engineering, technology, and science streams can enroll in the courses, as EV is a technology of convergence and demands skills of a wide range of domains - from electronics to computer science to chemistry.

"World over the need for skills in sustainable energy is on the rise. Training that promotes an engineering approach to building sustainable energy systems like Electric Vehicle technology is the need of the hour," said R Parthasarathy, Chairman, CADD Centre, while commenting about the need for the new courses. "The launch of our EV courses is in response to this need. We train engineering and non-engineering students in futuristic EV technologies and equip them to add value to the research, design, analysis, and manufacturing of EV and hybrid vehicles," he added.

"Being a market leader in engineering design training, CADD Centre is committed to contribute to the building of skills for the EV industry. We have launched 12 modules in the first phase, and have created an infrastructure that includes design studios, a workshop with the required equipment for manufacturing prototypes and working models of electric vehicles and components. Without going anywhere, the students can create designs and convert the designs into final products in the centres in our network," said S Karaiadiselvan, Managing Director, CADD Centre, while talking of the training infrastructure. The duration of CADD Centre's diploma courses range from 60 hours to 120 hours. The courses are designed based on the assessment of the current and the future needs of the job market.

