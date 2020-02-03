GCPL and HICA Join Hands for an Initiative to Promote Plastic Waste Disposal of Household Insecticide Products

MUMBAI, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With plastic waste regarded as the severest environmental concern, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), a leader in the household insecticide (HI) category in India, has joined hands with Home Insect Control Association (HICA), an industry body to give impetus to the country's home Insecticides sector, for an initiative that promotes safe disposal of plastic derived from HI products like liquid vapourisers, aerosols, among others. The initiative was inaugurated by Sunil Kataria CEO - India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited and Jayant Deshpande, Secretary & Director, Home Insect Control Association (HICA), by unveiling a Goodknight branded drop-box at Godrej One campus in Vikhroli, Mumbai.

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) estimates, there is 26,000 tonnes of plastic generated everyday in India of which 40% remains uncollected. Keeping in mind the threat posed by plastic waste from HI products like liquid vapourisers, aerosols, among others, the Ministry of Agriculture and Central Insecticide Board has been promoting safe disposal of such products and their packaging. In line with this focus, HICA is partnering with corporates who are members of the association to strategically implement ways of collecting used liquid vapouriser containers or aerosol bottles for safe disposal. A prominent member of HICA, team GCPL will deploy plastic waste collection boxes across its other units, offices and factories to make it a movement.

Commenting on the initiative, Sunil Kataria CEO - India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, "At GCPL, it is our constant endeavour to minimise the environmental impact and ensure all are products are safe. As market leaders in the household insecticide category, we want to facilitate consumer awareness regarding proper disposal of plastic waste arising from HI products. Through our partnership with HICA for this initiative, GCPL's aim is to inspire a movement amongst our employees, associated parties and consumers to bring about a behavioural change towards safe disposal of aerosols and liquid vapourisers."

Speaking about the movement, Jayant Deshpande, Secretary & Director, Home Insect Control Association (HICA), stated, "Through this initiative undertaken by HICA and its members, the objective is to shape the right behaviour and encourage the citizens to bring and deposit the empty PET containers, aerosol or even plastic containers into collection box for proper disposal. HICA believes our partnership with GCPL for this initiative will encourage other HICA member to take next step. We are also evaluating approaching select malls in important urban centres for continuing such plastic/container collection activity so as to fight for effective management of plastic waste."

The collection boxes branded under 'Goodknight' will encourage GCPL employees, visitors, and the general public to safely dispose used liquid vapourisers and aerosols. The collected plastic containers and other home insecticide packaging will be collected by HICA for safe disposal with the help of third-party experts. HICA's initiative has been supported by GCPL in the right earnest as it undertakes to spread awareness on managing plastic waste better and care for the environment.

Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company. As part of the 122-year young Godrej Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy built on the strong values of trust, integrity and respect for others.

In line with our 3 by 3 approach to international expansion at Godrej Consumer Products, we are building a presence in 3 emerging markets (Asia, Africa, Latin America) across 3 categories (home care, personal wash, hair care). We rank among the largest household insecticide and hair care players in emerging markets.

Approximately 23 per cent of the promoter holding in our Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our 'Good & Green' approach to create a more inclusive and greener India.

At the heart of all of this, is our talented team. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high performance culture. We are also deeply committed to recognising and valuing diversity across our teams.

Home Insect Control Association (HICA) is a premier organization established 1991 to give impetus to the domestic Home Insecticides sector, to facilitate the members of the Association for the overall safety of the environment and to educate the public about the healthy and proper use of the home insecticides for a pest free life.

